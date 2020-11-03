【空少私房菜】泰式烤豬頸肉焦香惹味　香茅、棕櫚糖、魚露不可少

老老實實，哪次去泰國餐廳不點燒豬頸肉？ 爽口彈牙、香口又惹味，只需預先醃好和焗爐一部，在家都能夠造出曼谷街頭、炭香四溢的正宗泰式燒豬頸肉！再配上自家製泰式酸辣蘸汁，風味絕佳。 這好可能是你食過最好吃的燒豬頸。 攝影：alvin

每次來到曼谷必去街市市集「掃街」，每次到泰國餐廳都必點泰式烤豬頸肉。（Alvin）

每次來到曼谷，放下行李、踏出酒店，便第一時間跳上街頭巷尾隨處可見的電單車的士，以神速穿插於擠塞的公路——不是飛往市中心、更不是 Siam Paragon 或 Central World 等購物勝地朝聖，而是趕往鄰近「寂寂無名」的街市市集展開一整個下午的「掃街」節目！

講起吃的，這個幾乎只有本地人光顧的市場應有盡有：即叫即做的熟食中心、各式各樣的地道街頭小吃、水果攤檔、手作甜品（以上全都價廉物美兼正宗地道口味！）。記得街尾還有一座身經百戰、煙霧彌漫的開放式烤爐，老闆娘不時會把烤架上那令人垂涎三尺的烤豬頸肉、雞腿等翻轉，而我每一次也會忍受著泰國的酷熱天氣，汗流浹背地站在爐邊，期待著熱辣辣的烤肉。

在家都能夠造出曼谷街頭、炭香四溢的正宗泰式燒豬頸肉！（Alvin）

泰式烤豬頸肉可謂大眾最喜愛的泰式小吃。豬頸肉，又稱豬面青，其實是豬面頰附近的位置，由於脂肪比例高，固然擁有特別軟滑爽彈的口感，實在是教人又愛又恨、難以抗拒。

每次跟朋友光顧泰國餐廳，都幾乎離不開點燒豬頸肉。如果想在家也能夠做出那炭烤惹味的傳統風味，其實一點都不困難啊！重點在於準備醃料，其餘的時間就是等待豬頸肉過夜入味，and let the oven do its work! 醃料中用上的都是泰菜不可或缺的材料，如香茅、芫荽、棕櫚糖、魚露。當糖份遇上焗爐的高溫，便會變得惹味焦香：整個廚房香氣四溢，不論男女老少都定會急不及待爭著吃！

泰式烤豬頸肉食譜

泰式烤豬頸肉｜Kor Moo Yang (คอหมูย่าง)｜Grilled Pork Neck

1. 把豬頸肉洗淨，將過多的脂肪除去備用。

Trim excess fat off the pork neck.

2. 把香茅白色部分切成小圓圈後剁碎。將蒜瓣和芫荽根或莖剁碎。

Lemongrass, white parts only, garlic and cilantro roots or stems finely chopped.

3. 用研缽和研棒或攪拌機把香茅、蒜末、芫荽磨成蓉。

In a mortar and pestle or food processor, pound lemongrass, garlic, and cilantro roots or stems into a paste.

4. 加入椰糖，繼續磨至完全溶化。加入蠔油和魚露，拌勻。

Add palm sugar and pound until dissolved. Add oyster sauce and fish sauce and stir to combine.

5. 豬頸肉加入醃料，放進雪櫃醃2小時或過夜則最為理想。

Pour marinade over the pork neck and coat well, refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight for best results.

6. 烤肉前先將醃好的豬頸肉拿出來解凍約20分鐘。預熱焗爐至200°C /400°F。

Remove pork neck from the refrigerator about 20 minutes prior to cooking. Preheat oven to 200°C /400°F.

7. 豬頸肉放在鋪了烘培紙的烤盤上，焗15分鐘後把肉翻轉。

Line a baking tray with baking paper and grill pork neck for 15 minutes.

8. 視乎豬頸肉厚度，再烤約10分鐘至肉邊微焦即可取出。

Flip and continue grilling for 10 minutes or until slightly charred on the outside. Cooking time will vary depending on the thickness of the pork neck.

9. 待豬頸肉稍涼，以45度角逆紋切成薄片，以蘸汁伴吃，味道絕佳！

Allow pork neck to rest for 5 minutes. To serve, slice the pork neck thinly across the grain, angling the knife at 45 degrees if the pork neck is particularly thin. Serve warm with Nam Jim. Enjoy!