竟不用How Dare You？環保少女註冊名字Greta Thunberg商標防偽冒

瑞典環保少女Greta Thunberg 格蕾塔通貝里去年年底以16歲之妙齡當選《時代雜誌》（TIME）2019年度風雲人物。外號「How dare you」（你竟敢）的Thunberg打破《時代》最年輕問鼎紀錄，近日這位充滿爭議的環保小巨星因為形勢所迫，又有驚人之舉：註冊自己的名字Greta Thunberg為商標！
瑞典17歲青年環保主義者Greta Thunberg 格蕾塔通貝里在周三（1月29日）宣佈，已提交申請將自己的名字註冊為商標。
Greta Thunberg在2018年為氣候問題罷課而嶄露頭角。2019年8月，她不搭飛機改以太陽能發電的遊艇於兩周內由英國航海至紐約，示範低碳排放遠行。９月Greta Thunberg於聯合國氣候峰會上發言，評擊先進歐美大國姑息大企業破壞環境，尤其是特朗普當政之美國環保政策的不作為（例如決意要美國退出《巴黎氣候協定》）。回顧Greta Thunberg兩年環保倡議之路（點擊放大圖片細睇詳情）：
Greta Thunberg於聯合國氣候峰會上，狠批富有資源和權力的成年人漠視日益嚴峻的生態危機，留爛攤子給下代，威脅年輕人未來，正是「掠奪我們的童年」、「斷送下一代人生」。她更爆出超級金句「How dare you」（你竟敢），一鳴驚人亦一語成meme。即睇英國《衛報》The Guardian報導「How dare you」片段：
Greta Thunberg成為當代最大的環保icon，影響席捲全球。不過人紅是非多，Thunberg成為不少網民的質疑和批評對象。特別是對氣候變化抱持懷疑態度的人士（如美國總統特朗普）對她不以為然（點擊放大圖片細睇詳情）：
亦有人分析指Greta Thunberg的太陽能帆船越洋之旅「虛有其表」，甚至比搭飛機更浪費。皆因Thunberg到了紐約不曉回航，要多位航海家勞師動眾從歐洲搭飛機飛往紐約協助她歸程。船員們製造的碳足跡隨時是她直接搭飛機的多倍。點都好，種種爭議仍無礙Greta Thunberg成功勇奪《時代雜誌》2019年度風雲人物寶座，更嬴過本來票數遙遙領先（達30%）的「香港年輕示威者」，世人始料未及（點擊放大圖片細睇詳情）：
必睇相關文章：瑞典少女Greta Thunberg成19年《時代》風雲人物 封面相原來咁影
身為目前世上最活躍、最多人關注的氣候運動家，Greta Thunberg表示她已申請註冊自己的名字、她於2018年創立的「Fridays For Future」運動名字以及它的瑞典文版本「Skolstrejk för klimatet」為正式具法律效力的商標。Fridays For Future這個運動就是氣候大罷課，Greta Thunberg聲稱已走向全球，並迅速在國際社會打響名堂。
在其官方Instagram上，Greta Thunberg上載了一張個大頭肖像照片並撰寫了一篇千字文，解釋註冊商標原委。Greta Thunberg表示她的名字和運動名稱經常被非法使用，包括未經同意用於商業目的。她認為這對於保護運動和相關活動是必要的。這一步決定將容許她今後對一些試圖使用她的名字、卻跟她的價值觀或舉止不符的個人或公司採取法律行動，防止有人混水摸魚。
在 Instagram 查看这篇帖子
Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation... First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they "represent" me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted - and even misled - by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can - and must - not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta
Greta Thunberg又稱，她和其他學校的罷課學生對商標絕對不感興趣，但這一步必須要做，防止理念不合者偽冒。
Greta Thunberg聲明全文：
偽冒者、商標、商業利益、特許權使用費和基金會...首先：不幸的是，仍然有人在冒充我或假裝聲稱他們「代表」我以便與知名人士、政客、媒體、藝術家等進行交流。請注意，這種情況正在發生，如果您與「我」聯繫或有人說他們「代表」我，請務必高度懷疑。
我向任何被這種行為聯繫甚至被誤導的人表示歉意。
第二：我的名字和 #FridaysForFuture運動一直在未經任何同意的情況下用於商業目的。例如，它發生在市場營銷、產品銷售以及以我和運動的名義收錢的人。
這就是為什麼我申請將我的名字，Fridays For Future，Skolstrejk för klimatet等註冊為商標的原因。這項行動是為了保護運動及其活動。還需要使我有公益性法律幫助，能夠採取必要的行動針對試圖使用我和該運動、但不符合運動所代表目的的人或公司。我向您保證，我和其他學校罷課學生對商標絕對不感興趣。但不幸的是，它需要完成。
未來的星期五（Fridays For Future）是我發起的一項全球運動。它屬於參與其中的任何人，尤其是年輕人。它可以並且一定不能用於個人或商業目的。
第三：我和我的家人一起建立了基金會。它已經註冊並存在，但尚未啟動並運行。當然，這絕對是非營利組織，對慈善事業沒有興趣。這只是以完全透明的方式處理金錢（書籍版稅、捐贈、獎金等）所需要的。例如，必須先繳稅，然後才能將其贈予特定目的和慈善機構。這需要花費大量時間和工作，當基礎完全啟動並運行時，我會告訴您更多。
該基金會的目標是促進生態，氣候和社會的可持續發展以及心理健康。
Greta Thunberg是網民熱議對象，關於她的二次創作和memes也著實不少，就此堂堂回顧！（點擊圖片放大細睇）：