【復仇者聯盟】鷹眼唔只行行企企　唱住話你知自己有10樣超能力

鷹眼這個角色在《復仇者》系列中，一向予人「打醬油」的感覺，在電影中戲份不算多，只懂射箭沒有超能力，又不似Iron Man有高科技裝備。即使在《無限之戰》「進化」成浪人，懂得使用劍術這個「新技能」，但仍然只是個懂得博擊凡人，相比起其他角色的確遜色了一點。

正因如此，鷹眼決定要為自己平反，展示自己的音樂才華，用Ed Sheeran的《Thinking Out Loud》唱出自己有多厲害。

鷹眼識自彈自唱你又知唔知？即刻拉落去聽歌啦！(《復仇者聯盟4》劇照)

Jeremy Lee Renner穿上鷹眼的戲服，登上4年前Jimmy Fallon的節目《The Tonight Show》中獻技，改編了《Thinking Out Loud》的歌詞，內容十分抵死，令人哭笑不得。

例如第一個Verse：

When you’re on a team with the Hulk and Thor
(當你與變形俠醫及雷神同隊)
And we’re all up there on the movie screen,
(我們一起登上銀幕)
Will the people believe that I’m not quite as tough?
(觀眾會否覺得我不夠厲害？)
Will anyone even notice me?
(觀眾會否留意到我？)

不過最精警莫過於副歌的一句：
But listen I’ve got powers too, they’re pretty sweet.
(你們聽好，我也有不錯的能力)
I promise I can do so much more than just archery.
(我保證我不只懂得射箭，我還能做很多事情)

即刻睇下鷹眼話自己仲有咩「超能力」！(按圖放大)(影片截圖)
+6
+5
+4
其實Jeremy Lee Renner真係識音樂，作曲、自彈自唱樣樣掂！
