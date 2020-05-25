【木村花】職摔界悼念並譴責網絡欺凌　好友寶城海理痛心未及拯救

22歲的日本女子職業摔角新星木村花疑因爲受到網絡欺凌而在5月23日凌晨自殺身亡。不少日本及北美職業摔角手都在社交媒體上發文悼木村花，並譴責網絡欺凌的行爲。

木村花享年22歲。圖片來源： 網上圖片

在衆多發文中，現役WWE職業摔角手Kairi Sane(日本藝名：寶城海理)對未能及時拯救好友木村花感到痛心。Kairi Sane在文中表示，她和另一位摔角手紫雷依俄在美國下午時(日本凌晨)發現木村花在網上發布自殘的相片後，便立即聯絡日本Stardom負責人Rossy小川和木村花的另一位好友森林叫女(Jungle Kyona)，讓她們去查看木村花的情況。可惜當森林叫女去到木村花家中時，木村花已經返魂乏術。

因爲時差關係，當時美國正是下午 (日本已是深夜)，所以我能即時留意到她的發文，於是我和依俄立即致電森林叫女和Rossy小川。森林叫女已經竭盡全力趕過去。 但是...我未能及時阻止
Kairi Sane
小花，我失去了一個不能替代的重要夥伴。我腦海一邊空洞，我現在還未能接受這個現實。
Kairi Sane

一衆選手譴責網絡欺凌

對於今次的悲劇，不少摔角手及搏擊選手都把矛頭指向網上欺凌，並予以譴責。

如果你這麽想誹謗和中傷他人的話，請你拿我來當對象。如果這就能讓你心情平靜下來。請放過其他人。
日本踢拳冠軍那須川天心
我現在還在想着有關網絡欺凌的行為。 我每天都看到。 我自己本身也經常在網絡上受到攻擊，我知道許多的摔角手有同樣的情況。他X的做點好事。 一個擁有惡意的字就會摧毀一個人的生活。 摔角手每天都在努力工作，而那是為了娛樂你。
前WWE女子冠軍Paige
聽到木村花的消息讓我心碎。網絡欺凌一定要停止。
前UFC女子冠軍Cris Cyborg

前UFC女子冠軍及WWE職業摔角手Ronda Rousey也發聲譴責網絡欺凌並慰問木村的家人。

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

To Hana Kimura and her family, I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. .. There are no words that could possibly heal this wound... Rest In Peace Hana Kimura... If anyone reading this is suffering, know there are resources available to help. If you need someone to talk to on the phone call this number 1-800-273-8255 if you would prefer texting, Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a Crisis Counselor. Cyber Bullying is a very real and growing threat to us all as a society. Succumbing isn’t weakness, it’s human. We have evolved to feel as if our lives depend on social acceptance because the majority of human history our survival has depended on our social groups and standing within them. I know the trolls that spend their days harassing others online are battling their own mental demons, but please find a way to release your venom in a way that won’t poison others. Even a straw’s weight can be the one to break a camel’s back. Just the tiniest push could be what sends someone over the edge. Be the kindness you wish you received instead of malice and neglect you’re trying to pay back. Don’t pass it on, protect the world from what you’ve had to endure instead of spreading it🙏🏼❤️

Ronda Rousey（@rondarousey）分享的貼文 於 張貼

來自不同組織的摔角手也對木村花的離世感到惋惜：

各個摔角組織也發文悼念：

【資料圖片】

+3
+2

