【性工作者奇遇】男客要求應召女郎 「餓着上門」　餐桌上滿洋葱

外國網站原文：

Not my story but I knew a girl who did "rent a night" type of stuff. Guy asks her if she could come over. Doesn't talk about sex over the phone just if she could come over and to come hungry. She thinks he is into feeding or some shxt.

She arrives at like 6 p.m. pretty early for her work. She asks what he would like to do. He just cooks for her. A really big delicious meal later he starts to open up about his wife had passed and always loved his cooking, but he hates cooking for himself.