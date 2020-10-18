【性工作者奇遇】男客要求應召女郎 「餓着上門」　餐桌上滿洋葱

交換瞬間溫柔以外，性工作者會不經意瞥見客人的寂寞與不安。有性工作者在外國討論區分享自己及同行工作時，遇過最令人難忘的故事，甜、酸、苦、辣俱備，背後都是有血有肉的故事。有發文者表示，其朋友曾遇上男客人要求她餓着肚子上門服務，原來對方剛喪妻，召女郎上門的原因卻惹哭網民……
按圖看中文版故事：
外國網站原文：
Not my story but I knew a girl who did "rent a night" type of stuff. Guy asks her if she could come over. Doesn't talk about sex over the phone just if she could come over and to come hungry. She thinks he is into feeding or some shxt.
She arrives at like 6 p.m. pretty early for her work. She asks what he would like to do. He just cooks for her. A really big delicious meal later he starts to open up about his wife had passed and always loved his cooking, but he hates cooking for himself.
外國網站原文：
A husband and wife booked me for a threesome, because having a lesbian experience was on her bucket list. She’d recently recovered from a double-mastectomy and had just been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour, despite undergoing chemotherapy.
In a private (fully clothed) moment between the husband and I, he told me “she doesn’t have long left...” and the way they looked at each other was so beautiful. Just pure love.
