性工作者奇遇#2│妻要求與夫3P　應召女郎：丈夫眼神透現純愛

A husband and wife booked me for a threesome, because having a lesbian experience was on her bucket list. She’d recently recovered from a double-mastectomy and had just been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour, despite undergoing chemotherapy.

In a private (fully clothed) moment between the husband and I, he told me “she doesn’t have long left...” and the way they looked at each other was so beautiful. Just pure love.”