性工作者奇遇#2│妻要求與夫3P　應召女郎：丈夫眼神透現純愛

撰文：夏洛特
性工作者會遇到不同性癖好的客人，不一定是「一對一」交易。有性工作者在外國討論區分享工作時遇過最難忘的事，有人表示曾遇過一對夫婦要求「3P」，她到場後，卻發現提出要求的不是丈夫，而是病重的妻子，從夫婦間的情深對望，更讓她看到純粹的愛。
應召女郎接到「3P」的工作委託，上門卻見到夫婦間的純愛。（Getty images）
按圖看故事全文👇👇👇
外國網站原文👇👇👇
A husband and wife booked me for a threesome, because having a lesbian experience was on her bucket list. She’d recently recovered from a double-mastectomy and had just been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour, despite undergoing chemotherapy.
In a private (fully clothed) moment between the husband and I, he told me “she doesn’t have long left...” and the way they looked at each other was so beautiful. Just pure love.”
