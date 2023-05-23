華語樂壇天后孫燕姿以獨特音色和唱腔著稱，這種音質經過AI技術so-vits-svc的開源，搖身變成翻唱其他歌手金曲的「AI孫燕姿」，迅速在內地各大視頻平台爆紅，引發歌迷擔憂「AI出來後第一個失業的是孫燕姿」，以及唱片業界對於著作版權不足的討論。不過，孫燕姿本人並不太在意，她昨晚以《我的AI》為題更新已經停更五年的博客，自我調侃「粉絲們都已跳槽」，畢竟人類怎樣都無法超越AI，而且遲早會變成可預測的、可塑造的，而她也不相信光憑藉「愛」就能逆轉這種趨勢，因為「凡事皆有可能，凡事皆無所謂」，只要「思想純淨、做自己，已然足夠」。



華語樂壇天后孫燕姿以獨特音色和唱腔著稱，這種音質經過AI技術so-vits-svc的開源，搖身變成翻唱其他歌手金曲的「AI孫燕姿」，迅速在內地各大視頻平台爆紅，引發歌迷擔憂「AI出來後第一個失業的是孫燕姿」，以及唱片業界對於著作版權不足的討論。（網站截圖）

正當「AI孫燕姿」熱搜不斷，孫燕姿卻在為「自己凸出的肚子和孩子們的日常瑣事煩心」。她在文章中笑言，粉絲們都已跳槽，「接受我就是一名冷門歌手的事實（編按：疫情期間，有『00後』在論壇發文推薦孫燕姿的歌，並形容她是早就出道的冷門新加坡華語歌手），而我的AI角色也成為了目前所謂的頂流」；但她對此相當坦然，並不在意自己會被取代，「畢竟該怎麼跟一個每幾分鐘就能推出一張新專輯的『人』比呢？」

事實上，儘管「AI孫燕姿」迅速成為網絡新寵——據不完全統計，在短短一個月內，B站已經出現近百首「AI孫燕姿」翻唱歌曲，累計播放量數以千萬計——但不少歌迷仍然認為AI沒有感情沒有思想沒有判斷，所以表演也沒有起伏沒有聯動沒有共鳴。但孫燕姿一針見血地指出，「這只會是個非常短暫的反應」，因為人類之前一直相信機器無法形成思想或觀點，但如今的AI已經能夠通過處理海量的信息，同時以最連貫的方式拼接組合手頭的任務，來模仿和/或創造出獨特而複雜的內容，「人類再怎麼快也無法超越它。」

作為在華語樂壇舉足輕重的一員，有別於唱片業界所關注的著作版權保護問題，孫燕姿把命題擴大到AI與人類的關係。她相信，這項技術能夠為每個人提供他們所需要的一切，無論是獨立的、扭曲的還是瘋狂的，都可能會有專門創作的獨特內容；但她認為，屆時的人類，「你並不特別，你已經是可預測的，而是不幸的是，你也是可塑的。」

儘管人類不可逆轉AI發展，但孫燕姿並不太悲觀。她形容此時此刻的自己，「像是一個在吃着爆米花、坐在電影院最好的位置上的觀眾」，在看那部改變了人們生活的電影《瞬息全宇宙》。不過，她並不認為「愛」可以改變這種趨勢，但她也別具意味地寫道：很可能沒有任何技術能預測我本人是什麼感受，直到這篇文章出現在網絡上。

「在這無邊無際的汪洋大海中存在，凡事皆有可能，凡事皆無所謂，我認為思想純凈、做自己，已然足夠。」在文章最後，孫燕姿以此作結。

孫燕姿博客原文以英文撰寫，全文如下：

我的 AI

As my AI voice takes on a life of its own while I despair over my overhanging stomach and my children's every damn thing, I can't help but want to write something about it.

My fans have officially switched sides and accepted that I am indeed 冷门歌手 while my AI persona is the current hot property. I mean really, how do you fight with someone who is putting out new albums in the time span of minutes.

Whether it is ChatGPT or AI or whatever name you want to call it, this "thing" is now capable of mimicking and/or conjuring, unique and complicated content by processing a gazillion chunks of information while piecing and putting together in a most coherent manner the task being asked at hand. Wait a minute, isn't that what humans do? The very task that we have always convinced ourselves; that the formation of thought or opinion is not replicable by robots, the very idea that this is beyond their league, is now the looming thing that will threaten thousands of human conjured jobs. Legal, medical, accountancy, and currently, singing a song.

You will protest, well I can tell the difference, there is no emotion or variance in tone/breath or whatever technical jargon you can come up with. Sorry to say, I suspect that this would be a very short term response.

Ironically, in no time at all, no human will be able to rise above that. No human will be able to have access to this amount of information AND make the right calls OR make the right mistakes (ok mayyyybe I'm jumping ahead). This new technology will be able to churn out what exactly EVERYTHING EVERYONE needs. As indie or as warped or as psychotic as you can get, there's probably a unique content that could be created just for you. You are not special you are already predictable and also unfortunately malleable.

At this point, I feel like a popcorn eater with the best seat in the theatre. (Sidenote: Quite possibly in this case no tech is able to predict what it's like to be me, except when this is published then ok it's free for all). It's like watching that movie that changed alot of our lives Everything Everywhere All At Once, except in this case, I don't think it will be the idea of love that will save the day.

In this boundless sea of existence, where anything is possible, where nothing matters, I think it will be purity of thought, that being exactly who you are will be enough.

With this I fare thee well.