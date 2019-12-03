中大校長段崇智向師生發公開信：現已康復　正化驗校園環境

上月12日，香港中文大學二號橋爆發激烈警民衝突，校長段崇智到場與警方交涉，警員發射多枚催淚彈，段由多人護送掩鼻離開，並於數日後因身體抱恙入院。 段崇智今（3日）向中大全體人員發公開信，稱於上月16日抱病入院，並無大礙，身體已大致康復，現已繼續投入工作。另外，他提到大學委託了獨立認可實驗室，在校園不同地點抽取空氣、水質及環境表面樣本，收到化驗結果會第一時間公布。

11月12日，中大校長段崇智走向警方防線進行談判，警方以段身後學生持攻擊性武器為由，發射催淚彈。（資料圖片／曾梓洋攝）

段崇智在公開信提到，中大在過去幾星期，經歷了極為嚴峻的挑戰，校園發生了一連串衝擊事件，對「中大人」而言是「非常艱難的一段日子」。他於上月16日抱病入院，並無大礙，在醫護人員照顧下，身體已大致康復，現已繼續投入工作。

他表示，大學已暫時關閉二號橋一帶受影響最嚴重的環迴東路及附近辦公室，只讓提供緊急或必要工作的人員及汽車通過。而為加強保安，校園各出入口實施了臨時出入管理措施。他續指，大學相關部門在巡查及評估風險後，已安排前線同事進行清理及修復，包括修補路面、清除障礙物及雜物、在政府部門協助下處理危險品、移離及修理損毀校巴及公務車輛等。



另外，他提到大學委託了獨立認可實驗室，在校園不同地點抽取空氣、水質及環境表面樣本。各項樣本經專業人員收集後，已立即送往化驗，化驗結果將會陸續收到，將會在收到結果後第一時間公布。

公開信全文

各位同學、同事、校友：

過去幾星期，中大經歷了極為嚴峻的挑戰，校園發生了一連串衝擊事件，對「中大人」而言是非常艱難的一段日子。我在11月16日抱病入院，幸而並無大礙，在醫護人員的悉心照顧下，身體已大致康復，現已繼續投入工作。在我留院期間，感謝同事們全力展開校園的復修工作並向我匯報進度，我也收到校內外很多人士的慰問。我在此衷心感謝各位的關懷與祝福。

相信大家都非常關注近幾星期的校園情況。在11月15日，因應校園的緊急狀況及安全隱憂，我發出公開信呼籲當時仍留在校園的所有人士離開。有賴來自不同領域、不同崗位的同事、校友及友好，出心出力、不分晝夜地無私協助，令事件最終得以平息。我了解到很多中大員生都在倉忙的情況下離開校園，打亂了大家的學習及工作計劃，我代表大學謹此向所有受影響的員生致歉。

我與大家一樣，盼望校園盡快得以修復，各大學成員的安全與健康得到保障。大學已暫時關閉二號橋一帶受影響最嚴重的環迴東路及附近辦公室，只讓提供緊急或必要工作的人員及汽車通過。為加強保安，校園各出入口實施了臨時出入管理措施。大學相關部門在巡查及評估風險後，已安排前線同事進行清理及修復，包括修補路面、清除障礙物及雜物、在政府部門協助下處理危險品、移離及修理損毀校巴及公務車輛等。大學亦為員工安排了安全及健康防護工作坊，為同事講解校園清理工作的注意事項，並提供合適的防護裝備及工具。

為審慎起見，大學已委託獨立認可實驗室，在校園不同地點抽取空氣、水質及環境表面樣本。各項樣本經專業人員收集後，已立即送往化驗，化驗結果將會陸續收到，我們將會在收到結果後第一時間向大家公布。

此外，由於本學期已提早結束，教務處已即時聯繫各學院商討各項學務安排，以及了解同學與教師的需要及意見，作出適當的調整及支援。

在大家同心協力之下，大學所有部門已於上周一 (11月25日) 恢復運作。目前校園的交通及工作環境仍未完全恢復，需要各成員配合及體諒。我特別衷心感謝前線員工在艱難的環境中，以專業精神全力復修校園 ; 亦感謝各部門同事們不辭勞苦，堅守崗位，在危機中迅速應變，發揮團結精神。我期待與大家一起迎接明年新學期的到來。

風雨之中，更感受到中大人對母校的關懷。大學在此期間收到很多寶貴建議，大學的「迅速應變專責工作組」將會跟進大家的意見，集思廣益。「形羸心自壯，手弱筆仍遒」。我盼望與各位中大人並肩同行，戮力同心，重建美好校園。

校長

段崇智

二零一九年十二月三日

Dear Students, Colleagues and Alumni,

In the past few weeks, CUHK was severely challenged. The series of conflicts and incidents on campus presented serious hardship for all members of the University, which could in fact last for some time to come. I was taken ill and admitted to hospital on 16 November but thankfully, with the care of our medical professionals, I have recovered and am now fully engaged in my responsibilities at CUHK. While in the hospital, I was kept continuously informed of the progress on the campus restoration work resulting from the great efforts of our colleagues. I also received a large number of well wishes from many people. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all well-wishers for their caring and regard.

I realise that CUHK members are very concerned about recent incidents on campus. On 15 November, in view of safety concerns arising from the severe conflicts, I issued an open letter to urge all individuals still on campus to immediately evacuate. Thanks to the relentless and tireless endeavours of colleagues and friends from various sectors of the community, the situation eventually ended peacefully. I understand that many members of the University had to leave the campus under urgent and distressed circumstances, causing disruption to learning and professional as well as personal activities of many. On behalf of the University, I would like to express my sincere apology to the students, staff and their families who were affected by the evacuation.

Like all of you, I truly hope to see the campus fully restored as soon as possible, and the health and safety of University members safeguarded. The most seriously affected areas surrounding Campus Circuit East near the No. 2 Bridge and offices nearby have been cordoned off. In order to enhance security, access to campus via all entrances and exits are now subject to appropriate provisional management measures. After inspecting the campus and assessing the risks involved, the relevant CUHK officers and unit heads have arranged their frontline staff to carry out clean-ups and restorations, including repairing roads and pavements, clearing barricades and debris, inspecting and clearing hazardous substances with the assistance of government departments, and removing and repairing damaged school buses and University vehicles. We have also arranged workshops for staff on the protection of health and safety, explaining to colleagues and drawing their attention to matters related to campus cleaning and providing them with proper protective gears and equipment.

To ensure environmental safety, the University has appointed an independent accredited laboratory which has collected air, water, and environment surface samples from different locations and at different times on campus. The samples are being analyzed, and we will release the test results immediately upon receipt of the report.

Upon the announcement of early termination of the semester, the Registry has immediately liaised with all Faculties to formalize the academic arrangements for teaching and learning, taking into consideration the views and needs of teaching staff and students, in order to provide appropriate adjustments and support.

Thanks to the concerted efforts of everyone, all departments and units of the University have resumed normal operation since last Monday (25 November). We would greatly appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our colleagues, given that the transport arrangements and work environment are not yet optimal. My most sincere thanks go to our frontline staff for their professionalism and relentless efforts in restoring the campus in this difficult environment. I would also like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all colleagues for their dedication in discharging their duties, and their rapid response to the many dangerous challenges through teamwork. I look forward to welcoming all of you to the new semester next year.

In this turbulent time, we can all personally feel the loving care of CUHK members. The University has received many valuable suggestions, which will be followed up by the recently established cross-functional Rapid Response Task Force. It is my earnest desire to stand firm with all CUHK members and work together to rebuild our beautiful campus and great University.

Rocky S. Tuan

Vice-Chancellor and President

3 December 2019