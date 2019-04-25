擁有透亮無瑕的肌膚是每個女生的願望，然而夏天一到，惱人的黑頭粉刺來勢更兇，用盡任何方法也不能徹底清潔毛孔。既然已試遍傳統的去除黑頭方法，也許是時候挑戰一下坊間的偏方。
牙線棒：出席特別場合時急救之用
牙線棒去除黑頭法被網民喻為最有效的平價去黑頭方法（IG_sukhimann_）
經外國網紅與小紅書實測，牙線棒被網民喻為最有效的平價去黑頭方法，其原理是以壓力將黑頭推走，聲稱比透過針清方法去黑頭溫和。首先以熱毛巾敷在鼻子上，待熱力把毛孔打開後，再用牙線捧輕輕推走浮起的粉刺，接著以潔面膏清理鼻上的多餘油脂，最後拍上爽膚水收斂毛孔。不過以牙線棒去除黑頭始終不是治本的方法，適合出席特別場合時急救之用。
🔪DIY trick using disposable floss picks and mouthwash. This trick helps to extract whiteheads and blackheads. This hack definitely works❗️If you try it, tag me 🤗 ♥️ ___________ ◾️All you need is a hot towel, floss pick, and toner. ___________ 1️⃣Take a towel and place it in hot water. Take the towel out and make sure it isn’t too hot. Also, make sure that the area is clean and place the towel on the problem area so that the heat will open up the pores. Do this for about 5 mins or so. 2️⃣Take the disposable floss pick and drag it in a scraping motion. This option is cheaper and less likely to scar you than using a metal extractor. Be sure to not over do it. 3️⃣When finished, rinse the area with a mild cleanser. 4️⃣Follow up with a toner (you can use rose water, mouthwash, or your regular toner.) ❗️If you have really sensitive skin don't use mouthwash or do a patch test first. 5️⃣Be sure to moisturize your nose after applying the toner. ----------- Tag your bestie ♥️ 👻SNAPCHAT: A_LLURE7 _____________ @hudabeauty @monakattan @alyakattan #hudabeauty #hairmakeupdiary #facemask #skincare #makeuptutorial #fashionarttut #laurag_143 #sukhimann_ #instadaily #instalike #instamood #instafashion #chico #fashion #instamakeup #indianvlogger #indianblogger #desibeautyblog #hudabeauty #allmordernmakeup #melformakeup #hypnaughtymakeup #inssta_makeup #makeupfanatic1 #brian_champagne #makeuptutorial #shimycatsmua #fakeupfix #associationofbeauty #hairmakeupdiary #liveglam #laurag_143 #brian_champagne
凡士林：無痛推走黑頭粉刺
韓國美妝Youtuber分享了以凡士林去除黑頭的神奇效果。（엘라니＠Youtube）
凡士林除了可以滋潤皮膚原來還有著去黑頭的神奇效果。韓國美妝Youtuber便分享了簡單的凡士林去除黑頭法，「以油溶解油」來達到軟化及溶解粉刺黑頭的效果。其方法是在潔面後，在鼻上塗上一層薄薄的凡士林，用指腹加以按摩幫助軟化黑頭，然後再蓋上保鮮紙。這時可以熱毛巾熱敷上十分鐘，或進行洗澡，以蒸氣擴張毛孔。最後把保鮮紙拿下，以棉花棒沿著鼻子輕推，便可把黑頭輕鬆推出。
蛋白與化妝綿：天然去黑頭
以雞蛋的天然方法去除黑頭（Pinterest）
蛋白與化妝綿這個組合，是又一天然又平價的去黑頭方法。做法先以熱毛巾敷在鼻子上，然後於鼻上塗上蛋白，再以沾滿蛋白的化妝棉貼於鼻子上，待化妝棉乾透後撕下，便可將黑頭拉扯出。以蛋白去除黑頭可算是黑頭貼的天然版本，原理是利用蛋白的黏性吸附皮膚表層的粉刺。
粉刺黑頭實在困擾著不少女生，除了坊間流傳的去黑頭偏方外，其實市面還有許多方便又口碑不錯的去除黑頭產品：
