【求職攻略】拎埋雙糧花細　辭職就係時候！　3大專業辭職信範本

踏入2019年，雙糧和花紅已袋袋平安，那這個時候應該考慮甚麼？公司褔利不夠、人工又沒加、同事懶散上司廢，當然是辭職轉工的好時機了！縱然以上是你辭職的原因和心聲，但山水有相逢，凡事別去得太盡，好來好往全靠一封專業的辭職信，要怎樣寫才夠得體？

「老細，you are fired!」就自心底裡很想這樣有型地說一句，但千萬控制自己別說出口！﹙GettyImages/VCG﹚

與同事尷尬道別還是與公司保持良好聯繫的關鍵，全在於一封體面的辭職信及你提出辭職時的態度。而辭職信要怎樣寫才顯專業？請記住，辭職信一定要簡短，只包含相關且有用的信息便好，亦可以包含感謝元素，但詳細的感謝說辭，你可以留待在farewell email中才說也不遲。

辭職信內容可以分為5個段落，每段都含一個重點信息：﹙按圖了解﹚

1.【第一段：表明自己的身份及最後上班日期】辭職信的起始便要標明你所屬的公司、部門和職位。若你在小公司工作，你的老闆當然清楚你是誰，但在大公司工作，員工眾多，你一開始標明部門、職位和姓名，可以方便上司及人事部快速查檢與你相關的資訊。這一段更是提及最後上班日期，這是上司最關注的重要資訊。﹙Gettyimages/VCG﹚

以下將提供3個辭職信範例，看看你想在信中強調的重點及你的職位而作參考：

1.基本辭職信範例

Your Name

Current Job Title

Current Organization

Address

Your Email

Date of Resignation

Dear Mr./Ms./Mrs. [Last Name]:

I would like to inform you that I am resigning from my position as X for Company A, effective December 21.

I appreciate the opportunities for professional development that you have provided me over the past two years. I have enjoyed my tenure at Company A, and in particular feel honored to have been apart of such a supportive team.

If I can be of any help during this transition, please let me know. I am available to help train my replacement, and will ensure all my reports are updated before my last day of work.

Thank you again for the opportunity to work at Company A. I wish you all the best and look forward to staying in touch. You can email me at X.

Sincerely,

Your Signature [hard copy letter]

[Your Typed Name]

2.強調感恩、新機會的辭職信範例

Dear Mr./Ms. Last Name:

I would like to inform you that I am resigning from my position as Data Analyst for Company A, effective January 3.

I appreciate the opportunities for professional development that you have provided me over the past four years. I have enjoyed my tenure at Company A, and feel grateful to have started my career alongside such a dedicated team.

I have accepted a teaching position in Virginia. While my experience at Company A was rewarding, I’m excited to pursue my passion for teaching.

If I can be of any help during this transition, please let me know. I am willing to help out with freelance work until you find a replacement.

Thank you again for the opportunity to work at Company A. I wish you all the best and look forward to staying in touch. You can email me at X.

Sincerely,

Caroline

3.簡潔體面的辭職信範例

Dear Mr./Ms. Last Name:

Please accept this letter of resignation from my position as content creator at Company Y. My last day of employment will be June 1.

It has been a pleasure working with you and the team for the past two years. In particular, I’ve enjoyed tackling extensive copywriting projects as the business has grown. I’m very appreciative for the opportunities to develop my skills in the field, and want to thank you for all your guidance and insight. I wish your company much success.

Please let me know if you need any assistance with the transition.

Sincerely,

Caroline

無論你的職位是甚麼、為甚麼想離開公司、要通知誰，你都一定要保持禮貌，因為工作的路還有很長，你不知道日後需要得到誰的幫助。所以好好保持良好的聯繫，對自己的職場之路一定有好處。

﹙資料參考：hubspot﹚

