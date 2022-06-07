AI作畫工具或藏秘密語言 如屬實將帶來安全危機？
隨著人工智能技術日昇月異，不同的網絡公司紛紛推出AI作畫工具，只需要輸入文字指令，就能獲得不同風格的圖片。例如，在Open AI的DALLE-2中輸入「以梵高風格呈現梵高狗狗」（“Vincent Van Doge, in the style of Van Gogh”），就能獲得一幅具梵高風格的狗狗肖像。
如果你想像力夠豐富，甚至可以讓AI完成平日設計師在Photoshop中難以滿足的要求，這位網民就用DALLE-2將圖片裡背對大家的大象轉過身來。
近日美國一名計算機科學博士生Giannis Daras就發現在AI作畫工具DALLE-2中，或藏有一種人工智能獨有的秘密語言。他在使用DALLE-2時，發現系統有時會在圖片上印上意義不明的文字。他在預印伺服器Arxiv刊登的論文中提到：「DALLE-2其中一個最廣為人知的限制就是圖片裡的文字，如果你輸入文字指令：『一幅寫了飛機這個詞語的圖像（'An image of the word airplane'）』，系統經常會產出帶有意義不明文字的圖片。」
他在論文裡指出，這種不明文字並非隨機產生，而是人工智能模型內部產生的一種詞彙。在他的Twitter貼文裡，他指“Apoploe Vesrreaitais”是雀鳥的意思，而"Contarra ccetnxniams luryca tanniounons"則代表了昆蟲，如果在DALLE-2中輸入"Apoploe vesrreaitais eating Contarra ccetnxniams luryca tanniounons"，就會獲得鳥類捕食昆蟲的圖片。
他在系統中輸入「兩個農夫討論蔬菜的字幕 ("Two farmers talking about vegetables, with subtitles") 」的時候，就得到兩個農夫以不明文字溝通的圖片。後來，他在系統中輸入圖片中的“Vicootes”，得到一堆蔬菜的圖片，便破解“Vicootes”意為蔬菜，而圖片裡兩個農夫討論的內容是關於蔬菜和雀鳥。
他相信，如果確實有這種秘密語言，將為人工智能系統帶來安全危機。他在論文中寫道：「這種意味不明文字指令產生的第一種安全隱患——就是它們可以躲過系統的偵測工具。（The first security issue relates to using these gibberish prompts as backdoor adversarial attacks or ways to circumvent filter"）」現時的人工智能系統能偵查出日常語言中違反社區條例的詞彙，但如果這種秘密語言存在，便可以繞過系統，產出不被監管的圖片。
現時這篇論文尚未被同行審核，有研究人員質疑其研究的真確性，指這種文字指令的結果可能只是巧合。當在系統中輸入AI輸出的不明文字時，得到的圖片結果未必一致。研究人員Benjamin Hilton就在Twitter中演示，如果輸入鯨魚圖像中的“Evve Waeles”，得到的結果就五花百門。但同時Hilton又指出，當輸入“Apoploe Vesrreaitais”時，確實每一次都能獲得雀鳥的圖片。
這種語言存在與否仍有爭議，但無可置疑的是——這些人工智能工具對文字和圖片的理解日漸加深，產出的圖片亦更精細、更多樣，如何在系統中履行審核機制，將會是開發公司的一大挑戰。