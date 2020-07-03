【港版國安法】華春瑩Twitter「五連發」　點名批蓬佩奧撒謊成性

「港版國安法」於6月30日通過並實施後，英美澳等國家的政客多次就立法發表評論。對此，中國外交部發言人華春瑩周四（2日）在Twitter上連發5篇貼文回應相關涉港言論。
The British government and parliament are responsible for #nationalsecurity in Scotland. Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China. The Chinese Central Government absolutely has the responsibility for national security in the #HKSAR.— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) July 2, 2020
"#OneCountryTwoSystems" is the creation & heritage of Mr. Deng Xiaoping. The law will ensure its full & faithful implementation and long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong. This is China living up to its international obligations and responsibilities.— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) July 2, 2020
華春瑩首先提到，蘇格蘭地區的國家安全責任由英國政府及議會承擔，香港作為中國的特別行政區，中央政府絕對應該為此地的國家安全負責。針對外界指國安法威脅「一國兩制」，華春瑩表示該法將確保被全面、負責任地執行，保障香港長期繁榮穩定。這是中國履行國際責任的表現。
27 western countries cannot represent the whole international community. China is supported at the #UNHRC by countries DOUBLE that number. It is clear whose side the international community is on.— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) July 2, 2020
至於法國、英國、德國等在內的27國日前在聯合國人權理事會上發表聯合聲，指中國必須重新考慮香港《國安法》。華春瑩認為，27個西方國家不能代表整個國際社會，在聯合國人權理事會支持中國的國家數量是前者近兩倍（53國)），「國際社會站在哪一邊顯而易見。」
LYING #Pompeo made great success in making the US famous for LYING. But LYING couldn't save lives nor help African Americans breathe.— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) July 2, 2020
LYING #Pompeo made great success in making the US famous for LYING. But LYING couldn't save lives nor help African Americans breathe.— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) July 2, 2020
華春瑩還點名美國國務卿蓬佩奧，稱說謊的蓬佩奧成功讓美國以謊言聞名。但說謊並不能拯救生命，或幫助非裔美國人呼吸。華春瑩還說，「中國和美國最大的不同在於，中國將人民放在第一位，而美國以金錢和政治為先。中國發現問題不斷進行改革和完善，而美國政客對他們的問題視而不見，致力於玩甩鍋遊戲。」
據此前報道，全國人大常委會6月30日全票通過了香港《國安法》，國家主席習近平當日簽署第49號主席令予以公布，香港特區政府6月30日刊憲公布，即日晚生效。
（綜合報道）