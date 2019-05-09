一個英文字「考起」澳洲儲備銀行　4億張新版50澳元出現拼寫錯誤

銀紙無花無假，也有出錯時！據澳洲媒體報道，澳洲儲備銀行（「澳聯儲」）去年10月新發行的50澳元紙幣，有一個英文單詞「串錯咗」。

報道指，紙幣背面原印有「It is a great responsibility to be the only woman here」，這句話中，「responsibility」3次串錯成「responsibilty」，缺少了一個「i」。

從照片可見，原句字體其實十分細小，須要放大鏡才能閱讀清楚。發現拼寫錯誤的，並非發鈔機構本身，而是因為澳洲墨爾本廣播機構Triple M Melbourne一個節目，在社交媒體上發布了一張由聽眾發來的照片而「揭發」出來。

Triple M Melbourne在其Twitter發布「串錯字」的50元新澳紙。﹙Twitter截圖﹚

4億張新版50元「串錯字」

資料顯示，新版的50澳元紙幣於去年10月發行，與舊版50澳元紙幣相似，都印有澳洲原住民作家、發明家David Unaipon和澳洲議會首位女議員Edith Cowan的肖像，但就加了新的防偽設計，以及方便視障人士辨別的特徵。

新紙幣重複印了Edith Cowan於Western Australian Parliament首次發表的演說摘要，內容是︰「今天，我以澳洲議會首位女性議員的獨特身份站在這裏，成為這裏唯一的女性，背負巨大的責任，我想強調女性在這裏的必要性。如果男性和女性能夠代表社會各階層，肩並肩地為國家服務，我堅信，我們會比以往任何時候都能做得更好。」﹙"I stand here today in the unique position of being the first woman in an Australian parliament. It is a great responsibility to be the only woman here and I want to emphasise the necessity which exists for other women being here. If men and women can work for the state side by side and represent all different sections of the community, I cannot doubt that we should do very much better work in the community than was ever done before.”﹚

言歸正傳，銀紙印錯點收科？據News.com.au報道，澳聯儲已經意識到了這個錯誤，發言人無提及要回收，但表示拼寫錯誤將在下一次紙幣印刷中得到糾正。

這名發言人亦證實，大約4億張50元新紙幣出現上述拼寫錯誤，而下次印刷新鈔的時間將會是今年中。