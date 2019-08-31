歐元兌美元失守1.1　見2年新低　特朗普發文轟聯儲局並無採行動

撰文：張偉倫
最後更新日期：
歐元弱勢兌美元失守1.1，為2年以來低位。歐元弱勢，與意大利政局不穩，及歐元區日前公布的數據欠佳有關。
歐元兌美元報1.0982，跌0.68%，英鎊兌美元報1.2156，跌0.21%，美元兌日圓跌0.23%，報106.28。美元兌加元報1.3311，升0.18%，美元兌瑞士法郎報0.9904，升0.39%。
美匯指數收市報98.81，升0.3%。
對於歐元兌美元匯價見2年以來低位。美國總統特朗普於《Twitter》發推文，指出歐元貶值屬瘋狂，將予歐洲出口及製造商帶來莫大優勢。他又再次炮轟聯儲局，直斥面對歐元貶值，當局並無採取任何行動；明言目前美元是史上最強。
他指出美元強勢看來甚佳，可是對於在海外銷售產品的美國生產商而言，卻是另一回事。
The Euro is dropping against the Dollar “like crazy,” giving them a big export and manufacturing advantage...and the Fed does NOTHING! Our Dollar is now the strongest in history. Sounds good, doesn’t it? Except to those (manufacturers) that make product for sale outside the U.S.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年8月30日