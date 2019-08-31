歐元兌美元失守1.1　見2年新低　特朗普發文轟聯儲局並無採行動

歐元弱勢兌美元失守1.1，為2年以來低位。歐元弱勢，與意大利政局不穩，及歐元區日前公布的數據欠佳有關。

歐元兌美元報1.0982，跌0.68%，英鎊兌美元報1.2156，跌0.21%，美元兌日圓跌0.23%，報106.28。美元兌加元報1.3311，升0.18%，美元兌瑞士法郎報0.9904，升0.39%。

美匯指數收市報98.81，升0.3%。

對於歐元兌美元匯價見2年以來低位。美國總統特朗普於《Twitter》發推文，指出歐元貶值屬瘋狂，將予歐洲出口及製造商帶來莫大優勢。他又再次炮轟聯儲局，直斥面對歐元貶值，當局並無採取任何行動；明言目前美元是史上最強。

他指出美元強勢看來甚佳，可是對於在海外銷售產品的美國生產商而言，卻是另一回事。

