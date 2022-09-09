英女王逝世｜英倫銀行﹕正值全國哀悼期　推遲議息會議至9月22日

撰文：張偉倫
出版：更新：

英女王伊利沙伯二世離世，享年96歲，英國舉國悼念，當地金融市場亦作出特別安排。英倫銀行宣布會將議息會議延遲一周，由原來的9月15日推遲至22日舉行。

英倫銀行於Twitter上發文，指出英國正處於全國哀悼期，因此貨幣政策委員會會議將推遲一周舉行，議息結果將於當地時間22日中午12時公布。

另一方面，倫敦交易所（LSE）宣布周五（9日）如常交易，又指出若後續營運安排將作進一步通知，預料英女王出殯當日會為公眾假期，交易所亦會在當日休市。

