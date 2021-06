田徑｜日本銀髮接力隊平地一聲雷　4X400刷新分齡世績近4分鐘

The WR for the M90 4x400m was broken yesterday in some style 👏



Tsuruga Matashiro (91), Yuzo Kudo (92), Kozo Mitsuya (90) and Hiroo Tanaka (90) clocked 8:49.01, breaking the previous WR by nearly three minutes and 50 seconds!



