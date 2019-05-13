特朗普﹕中國不達成協議會很傷　指斥中國本來可獲協議卻退出

美國最快會在今日公布，對餘下來自中國﹑總值3,250億美元貨品加徵關稅的詳細內容。目前外界亦關注事態發展之際，總統特朗普再次在《Twitter》上發文，指出美國經濟在今年首季錄得3.2%增長，向中國徵收關稅有關；又指出若中國無法與美國達成協議，中國將會蒙受莫大損傷。
他於《Twitter》推文內指出，公開地跟中國國家主席習近平，以及在中國的朋友指出，若中國無法與美國達成協議，中國會蒙受莫大損失，因為這會迫使企業離開中國，轉到其他國家，這與在中國做生意的成本太高有關。
他又指出中國本來已獲得一個良好達協，並且接近達成，但是中國決定退出。
The unexpectedly good first quarter 3.2% GDP was greatly helped by Tariffs from China. Some people just don’t get it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年5月13日
I say openly to President Xi & all of my many friends in China that China will be hurt very badly if you don’t make a deal because companies will be forced to leave China for other countries. Too expensive to buy in China. You had a great deal, almost completed, & you backed out!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年5月13日
特朗普又指出，將會無人願意留在中國做生意，對中國帶來損失，卻對美國帶來處。過去多年中國已從美國手中獲取好處，促使中國發展。他警告中國不應對美國採取反制措施，否則情況只會更惡劣。
..There will be nobody left in China to do business with. Very bad for China, very good for USA! But China has taken so advantage of the U.S. for so many years, that they are way ahead (Our Presidents did not do the job). Therefore, China should not retaliate-will only get worse!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年5月13日