特朗普﹕中國不達成協議會很傷　指斥中國本來可獲協議卻退出

金融市場
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國最快會在今日公布，對餘下來自中國﹑總值3,250億美元貨品加徵關稅的詳細內容。目前外界亦關注事態發展之際，總統特朗普再次在《Twitter》上發文，指出美國經濟在今年首季錄得3.2%增長，向中國徵收關稅有關；又指出若中國無法與美國達成協議，中國將會蒙受莫大損傷。

他於《Twitter》推文內指出，公開地跟中國國家主席習近平，以及在中國的朋友指出，若中國無法與美國達成協議，中國會蒙受莫大損失，因為這會迫使企業離開中國，轉到其他國家，這與在中國做生意的成本太高有關。

他又指出中國本來已獲得一個良好達協，並且接近達成，但是中國決定退出。

特朗普又指出，將會無人願意留在中國做生意，對中國帶來損失，卻對美國帶來處。過去多年中國已從美國手中獲取好處，促使中國發展。他警告中國不應對美國採取反制措施，否則情況只會更惡劣。

【中美貿易戰】特朗普：中國如不跟美國達成協議「會很傷」
【中美貿易戰】美將對所有商品加關稅　外交部：從不屈服外部壓力
【中美貿易戰】對中國所有輸美商品加關稅　華府將公布詳情
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。