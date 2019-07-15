中國第二季增長為27年來最慢　特朗普﹕這是中國希望達成協議原因

特朗普於《Twitter》發推文，指出美國政府向中國產品徵收關稅，導致成千上萬家企業計劃離開中國，亦成為中國政府希望與美國達成協議，及不破壞原來協議的原因。

特朗普進一步指出，美國政府從徵收中國貨關稅，收到數以百億美元計稅款，強調有關稅款由中國政府支付，而非由美國納稅人承擔。

此外白宮貿易顧問納瓦羅指出，特朗普會在今日內簽署一項行政使命，促進聯邦政府合同項目使用國產鋼鐵，當中政府項目所用鋼鐵國產率達95%。

