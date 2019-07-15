中國第二季增長為27年來最慢　特朗普﹕這是中國希望達成協議原因

特朗普於《Twitter》發推文，指出美國政府向中國產品徵收關稅，導致成千上萬家企業計劃離開中國，亦成為中國政府希望與美國達成協議，及不破壞原來協議的原因。
特朗普進一步指出，美國政府從徵收中國貨關稅，收到數以百億美元計稅款，強調有關稅款由中國政府支付，而非由美國納稅人承擔。
China’s 2nd Quarter growth is the slowest it has been in more than 27 years. The United States Tariffs are having a major effect on companies wanting to leave China for non-tariffed countries. Thousands of companies are leaving. This is why China wants to make a deal....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年7月15日
....with the U.S., and wishes it had not broken the original deal in the first place. In the meantime, we are receiving Billions of Dollars in Tariffs from China, with possibly much more to come. These Tariffs are paid for by China devaluing & pumping, not by the U.S. taxpayer!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年7月15日
此外白宮貿易顧問納瓦羅指出，特朗普會在今日內簽署一項行政使命，促進聯邦政府合同項目使用國產鋼鐵，當中政府項目所用鋼鐵國產率達95%。