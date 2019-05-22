【外‧融嘉年華】力撐追夢外傭 免費印度手繪、人像攝影

隱形香港全員誠邀您，於2019年5月26日，參加在中環添馬公園舉辦的「外．融嘉年華」！ 38萬名外傭，隱身於上萬個香港家庭，擔當起照顧兒童、長者、特殊需要人士的重任，分擔著香港家庭以至整個社會的護理壓力。 她們甚少為自己表態，最常在媒體看到她們的身影時，是有關剝削、虐待、歧視、性騷擾的報導。不過，很多香港人仍選擇視而不見，認為事不關己。 我們每天在為自身或社會爭取公義時，可曾想過，為外傭出一分力，為她們建立一個共融的工作及生活環境？

【 活動詳情 】 日期 | 2019 年 5 月 26 日 (星期日) 時間 | 下午12時－ 4時 地點 | 中環添馬公園 費用 | 全免 查詢電郵 | phoebechan@hk01.com / barbarachan@hk01.com

Unsung Heroes is a community choir which entirely formed by Filipino mothers. Unsung Heroes是一個全由菲傭母親組成的合唱團。

【 活動項目】

Lensational人像攝影

「隱形香港」邀請外傭同為菲律賓攝影師、《國家地理會德豐青年攝影大賽》得獎者Joan Pabona免費為外傭及僱主拍攝家庭照。香港人到場參與，對她們而言是一個很大的支持。

外傭Donna Sagudang手部彩繪

Donna Sagudang熱愛藝術、手繪，一直獲僱主支持發展興趣。活動當天她更邀請印尼傭工朋友，免費為大家做印度指甲花手繪、手部彩繪。

外傭Unsung Heroes合唱團表演

Unsung Heroes是一隊由菲律賓母親組成的合唱團，憑歌寄意，表達一群外傭母親如何自強的故事。她們的經歷更被拍成紀綠片「The Helper Documentary」。

外傭 X 港人 對話

「隱形香港」誠邀外傭及僱主到場分享你們僱傭的相處哲學。

Donna, a Filipino domestic helper is fond of sketching portraits , when her works came across the social media, many request a portrait from her and she become a KOL in Hong Kong Filipino community. She keeps developing new drawing techniques and exploring a range of washable ink tattoos. Donna熱愛繪畫、人像素描、手繪。她的作品在社交平台上大獲好評，不少人求她賜畫，她在菲傭界成為KOL。她努力學習不同繪畫技巧及手繪方法。

Join the Helpers Appreciation Carnival in Tamar Park on 26 May 2019 (Sunday)!

380,000 foreign domestic helpers working in ten thousands of Hong Kong families, are responsible to take care of children, elderly, people with special care needs. Not only are they helpers but also caregivers sharing the burden of local households. According to a recent study, foreign domestic workers contribute HK$98.9 billion to the city’s economy, making up 3.9% of the GDP.

Despite the exploitation, abuse, discrimination, sexual harassment as seen in most of the media coverage, there is no way for them to express and their voice usually cannot be heard. However, many Hong Kong people turn a blind eye and not take the matter further.

Everyday, when we are striving for justice for ourselves and the society, have we ever thought of building an integrative working and living environment for the foreign domestic helpers?

Understanding is the key for striving for justice.

On the last Sunday in May, all of the HK Realism members sincerely invite you to join the carnival which promotes respect, fair-treatment and mutual understanding. We would like to enjoy a special afternoon with you and the helpers, to understand their real side.

【 Carnival Details 】 Date: 26 May 2019 (Sunday) Time: 12-4pm Location: Tamar Park, Central, Hong Kong Fee: Free Inquiry email: phoebechan@hk01.com / barbarachan@hk01.com

【 Carnival Activities 】

12:00noon - 4:00pm Free photo shooting by Lensational Organisation photographers

12:00noon - 2:00pm | Free hand drawing service provided by Donna Sagudang

2:00pm - 4:00pm | Free Choir performance provided by Unsung Heroes

Joan Pabona won the first runner-up in National Geographic’s Hong Kong Youth Photograph competition.Joan Pabona 作品曾獲《國家地理會德豐青年攝影大賽》亞軍。

《Sacrifice》：a female site worker by Joan Pabona. 《犧牲》：地盤女工人 攝影：Joan Pabona。

About the Guests:

About Lensational

Lensational is a not-for-profit, volunteer-run organisation dedicated to training and promoting the next generation of women photographers from the developing world. All revenues from photograph sales go directly back to the photographer and to the programmes supporting her.

Website: https://photos.lensational.org/about

About Joan Pabona

Joan Pabona won the first runner-up in National Geographic’s Hong Kong Youth Photograph competition. She has been a helper in Hong Kong for six years. She has been interested in photography since she was in college, especially using Fuji-Film, and has begun exploring other photography techniques.

Website: https://joanpabona.crevado.com/

About Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes is a community choir made up entirely of foreign domestic helper which was formed by a Hong Kong British single mother Jane Engelmann . She wrote a song titled “I wish I could kiss you tonight” to express gratitude for the support of helpers, paying tribute to these strong mothers who left their own children behind only for a living. Their story was featured in “The Helper Documentary”.

Website: https://www.unsungheroeshk.com/

About Donna Sagudang

Donna, a filipino domestic helper is fond of sketching portraits , when her works came across the social media, many request a portrait from her and she become a KOL in Hong Kong filipino community. She keeps developing new drawing techniques and exploring a range of washable ink tattoos.

【 條款及聲明 】

1. 免責聲明 : 參加者須為個人身體及財物安全負責，如有任何損傷，隱形香港恕不負責。

2. 隱形香港保留更改活動內容／場地的權利，所有消息以隱形香港Facebook專頁公布為準。​​

【 Terms and Disclaimer 】

1. All the participants should be responsible with their personal and property safety. If there is any damage, HK Realism will not take the responsibility.

2. HK Realism has the right to change the activity details and location, all the information subject to the post on HK Realism Facebook page.