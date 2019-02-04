【中大MAICS X 文研中心 X 01哲學】知識的金融化與人口的集池化

本講座呈現一種關於區域的後殖民／後帝國裝置的系譜學，並繪製它的當代變異，與該變異關聯到目前正在進行中的由工業資本主義向生命資訊資本主義的轉換。起始於一九九零年代的大學向服務業的重構過程，對於區域研究在其中運作的周遭環境影響甚為劇烈。理解這一劇烈性變化的關鍵可以從金融化、生物資訊技術和人口管理的連接中探尋。在價值生產與生命之間創建一種固有聯絡，即被理解為符碼，對於人文學機構具有深遠的衍生效應，而這些機構至今仍然受限於非常強有力的預設前提，不單只關於種族差異（例如人類與動物之間的差別）而且關於種族差異被關聯到或者反映於社會差異的方式。雖然區域研究仍然頑強地與殖民帝國現代性遺留下來的人類學差異的地理指標聯繫在一起，但它們今天同其餘人文學科一樣，都在為建設一個全新的地形作出貢獻。這種地形一般不為從事區域研究工作的「專家」所見，也不為他們所研究的「本地社會物種」所見。它只有從處理學術評估官僚機構產生的「元數據」的設施和機構的角度才能訪問。基於金融化的演算法抽象，這種地形能夠繪製從基因池和學生移民到重組 DNA 和文學研究等各個領域的運動，進而繪製各個領域之間的各種相關性。因此，雖然區域研究裝置以前是一種制度化的民族-國家種族主義形式，但今天它正在成為新保守主義/新自由主義在公司主權和大規模監測之間循環的人類學抽樣之生命資訊迴圈的一部分。（翻譯自英文，原文由講者提供）

This talk presents a genealogy of the postcolonial/postimperial apparatus of area and charts its contemporary mutation in relation to the transition currently underway from industrial capitalism to bioinformatic capitalism. The restructuring of the university into a service industry that debuted in the 1990s has dramatically affected the milieu in which area studies are practiced. The key to understanding this dramatic change is to be found in the articulation of financialization, bioinformatic technologies, and population management. The creation of an intrinsic link between value production and life, understood as code, has profound ramifications for the organization of the humanities, which are still indebted to very powerful presuppositions not only about species difference (such as the difference between human and animal) but also about the way in which species difference is related to or reflected in social difference. While area studies remain tenaciously tied to the geographical index of anthropological difference inherited from the colonial-imperial modernity, they are today in the business, like the rest of the humanities, of contributing to the construction of an entirely new topography. This topography is generally not visible to the "specialists" who engage in area studies work, nor to the "native social species" they study. It is accessible only from the perspective of the facilities and institutions that handle the "metadata" produced out of academic evaluation bureaucracies. Such topography, based on the algorithmic abstractions of financialization, is capable of mapping movements in everything from gene pools and student migration to recombinant DNA and literary studies, and then further mapping all manner of correlations among the various domains. Hence, while the area studies apparatus was previously a form of institutionalized nation-state racism, today it is becoming part of the bioinformatic circuits of anthropological sampling in the neocon/neoliberal loop between corporate sovereignty and mass surveillance.

日期: 2019年3月14日(四) 時間: 下午3時至5時30分 場地: 香港中文大學 陳國本樓122室 (CKB 122) 講者: 蘇哲安教授 主持: 黎子元博士 是次活動將以英語進行

蘇哲安

1962年12月31日生於美國麻塞諸塞州波士頓，現居法國里昂，讓·穆蘭大學跨文化與跨文化研究學院教授。蘇哲安出生在美國，在康奈爾大學接受培訓，他在東亞生活了25年，在歐洲生活了9年，在北美生活了23年。他精通漢語、日語、法語和英語，喜歡背包旅行和烹飪，是一位虔誠的藏傳佛教的實踐者和學生。他目前的專案是將“區域”作為國家治理能力的一種基本運作展開討論，與「人口」問題並行，「人口」是一種國家權力在生命中投資的形式，可以用由福柯所發明的概念來表述，即「生命權力」。這些被稱為「區域」和「人口」的平行操作的連接，是國家所要求的用以給予自身一種被稱為國家的共同體形象，即一種為了將歸屬於民族-國家的現代形式自然化而折返自身的形象（即本質上是一種種族主義的形式），并为其中「正常」和「异常」的關係結構创建启发式测量装置。在這個項目中，對翻譯之生命政治的檢視，於理解人類學差異、地理文化區域、人文學科的領域劃分和資本積累的抽象之間關係佔有首要的地位。

Jon Douglas Solomon

Born: Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Dec 31, 1962

Currently resides in Lyon, France

Position: Professor, Institute of Transtextual and Transcultural Studies, Université Jean Moulin

Born in the United States and trained at Cornell University, Jon has lived in east Asia for 25 years, Europe for 9, and North America for 23. He is competent in Chinese, Japanese, French and English, enjoys backpacking and cooking, and is a devoted practitioner and student of Vajrayana Buddhism.

His current project is to develop a discussion of “area” as an essential operation for the governing capacity of the state in parallel to the question of “population,” a form of the investment of state power within life, what can be called after Foucault, “biopower.” These parallel operations of articulation called “area” and “population” are required by the state in order to give to itself an image of community called “nation,” an image that folds back into itself in order to naturalize the modern form of belonging to the nation-state (which is essentially a form of racism), and to create heuristic measuring devices for “normal” and “exceptional” positionalities within it. Within this project, an examination of the biopolitics of translation occupies a privileged place for understanding the relations among anthropological difference, geocultural area, areal divisions in the humanities, and the abstractions of capitalist accumulation.

黎子元

01哲學網絡頻道主編，香港浸會大學哲學博士，專研當代唯物主義哲學，編有《測繪香港藝術地形——十二間藝術機構訪談》（2011）。

