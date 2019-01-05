2019獨立遊戲節入圍名單公布Return of the Obra Dinn橫掃各提名

一年一度的「獨立遊戲奧斯卡」獨立遊戲節（Independent Games Festival）將於3月舉行，大會方面剛公布了各獎項的提名名單，快來看看自己今年有沒有錯過了哪些被提名的傑出作品吧。

獨立遊戲節（Independent Games Festival）在1998年初次舉辦（沒錯，20年前已經有很多人不遺餘力地推動獨立遊戲了），主要目的是發掘優秀的獨立遊戲、從而激發遊戲開發和創新。遊戲節設最佳美術、最佳音樂、最佳設計等多個獎項，可以理解為獨立遊戲界的The Game Awards又或奧斯卡大獎。其中以塞尤瑪斯·麥克納利獎項（Seumas McNally）為最高榮譽，相等如獨立遊戲界的年度遊戲大獎。

入圍名單已經公布，有趣的是名單中你不會見到《Slay the Spire》、《Into the Breach》等人氣遊戲；雖然這也是IGF評審的一向作風，比起整體出色、面向大眾的遊戲，評審更傾向發掘在一個（或多個）領域中登峰造極、發揮到極致作品，亦十分重視遊戲概念和創意。

其中獲得最多提名的是《Return of the Obra Dinn》，在7個獎項中其獲5項提名。遊戲出自獨立遊戲名作《Papers, Please》作者Lucas Pope手筆，這遊戲實在有太多傑出（要吹奏）之處，希望之後可以另文詳述...另外年頭在iOS上獲得相當成功的橫向動作遊戲《Alto's Odyssey》也獲兩項提名。

如無意外《Return of the Obra Dinn》將會是大嬴家。

出色的美術、音樂以及沉浸感使《Alto's Odyssey》成為一時熱話

得獎名單將會在今年3月20日於GDC 2019（Game Developers Conference 2019）中揭曉，完整提名名單可以到此網頁或見下文所載。

塞尤瑪斯·麥克納利大獎（Seumas McNally Grand Prize）

Minit

Opus Magnum

Noita

Return of the Obra Dinn

Hypnospace Outlaw

Do Not Feed the Monkeys

傑出視覺美術（Excellent in Visual Art）

Forgotton Anne

Alto's Odyssey

Hypnospace Outlaw

Just Shapes & Beats

Mirror Drop

Return of the Obra Dinn

傑出音效（Excellence in Audio）

Ethereal

Hypnospace Outlaw

Moss

Return of the Obra Dinn

Alto's Odyssey

Paratopic

傑出設計（Excellence in Design）

What the Golf?

Do Not Feed the Monkeys

Noita

Return of the Obra Dinn

Dicey Dungeons

Opus Magnum

傑出設計（Excellence in Narrative）

Wandersong

Genital Jousting

Unavowed

Seers Isle

Watch Me Jump

Return of the Obra Dinn

創意大獎（Nuovo (Innovation) Award）

Circle0

eCheese Zone

Noita

Mirror Drop

Black Room

Paratopic

Do Not Feed the Monkeys

Nth Dimension[al] Hiking

最佳學生遊戲（Best Student Game）

It's Paper Guy!

Grace Bruxner Presents: The Haunted Island, a Frog Detective Game

After Hours

En Garde!

levedad

Sole