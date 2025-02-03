中年好聲音3｜占士丁丁盡己所能挺到最後　首次香港過新年感興奮

無綫（TVB）節目《中年好聲音3》日前（25日）於上水一商場舉辦見面會，當中有17位參賽者現身活動，外國人占士丁丁都有出席。占士丁丁與劉曉昆合唱《揮著翅膀的女孩／Proud of You》，在座的粉絲都聽到非常入神。

《中年好聲音3》昨日於上水一商場舉辦見面會。（胡凱欣 攝）

《中年好聲音3》當中有17位參賽者現身活動。（胡凱欣 攝）

占士丁丁與劉曉昆合唱《揮著翅膀的女孩／Proud of You》。（胡凱欣 攝）

占士丁丁接受《香港01》訪問時就透露今次活動是他於香港的首個公開活動：「Today is the first show we've had today in Landmark North. An amazing experience. Beautiful, beautiful people here today. And it's such a pleasure to be able to perform in front of Hong Kong and all the fans as well. So, hopefully a lot more shows coming as well.」占士丁丁指今次的是一個很棒的經歷，他亦表示非常榮幸能夠在香港的粉絲面前表演，所以希望之後會有更多的演出機會。

占士丁丁透露今次活動是他於香港的首個公開活動。（胡凱欣 攝）

占士丁丁被問到對比賽有沒有信心時，他表示有不斷地學習及想證明自己進步：「I'm constantly learning more Cantonese and Mandarin songs. I want to show that l'm always constantly improving. My Cantonese is getting a little bit better as well. I'll do my best to stay as far as I can to the competition. And who knows, maybe I might win the show.」他指自己一直學習更多的粵語和普通話歌曲，想證明自己不斷進步，而他的粵語也進步了一點。他將盡自己所能，盡可能堅持參加比賽，他更笑指自己也許能夠贏得比賽。

占士丁丁被問到對比賽有沒有信心時，他表示有不斷地學習及想證明自己進步。（胡凱欣 攝）

至於廣東話有沒有進步，他馬上晒出自己認識的廣東話：「我小小廣東話」。雖然他的廣東話已經進步不少，但仍然有很多句子仍然未學懂，正值新年，《香港01》馬上教他幾句新年的祝賀句子，而他在聽完一次後，就已經馬上能夠整句說出，學習能力真強。

占士丁丁馬上晒出自己認識的廣東話。（胡凱欣 攝）

占士丁丁被問到將會怎樣渡過農曆新年時，他表示今年是第一年在香港過新年：「Yeah, for my time for the New Year, I think I'll be spending time with some friends. It's going to be my first It's going to be my first New Year actually in Hong Kong. So I'm super, super excited. I heard a lot of stories, everyone saying how magical it is around this time of year.」他指新年會和朋友一起過，因為是第一個在港過的新年，所以他感到非常興奮。