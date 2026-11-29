張曦雯（Kelly）向來是圈中愛狗之人，日前她上載帶同愛犬柴犬「Nala」到銅鑼灣一間寵物友善餐廳聚餐的短片後，意外觸發公關災難！有眼利網民質疑她直接將印有餐廳商標的白色瓷碟放在椅子上讓愛犬舔食，引起大批網民猛烈抨擊及質疑衞生問題。事件發酵後，張曦雯今日（29日）急急在Instagram限時動態發聲明向受影響的餐廳、食客及大眾致歉，承認事件完全是自己作為狗主的責任及個人一時疏忽，並承諾日後絕不再犯。而同日下午，涉事餐廳「Aroma Wine Bistro」亦在官方Instagram以英文限時動態發表聲明回應事件，不僅將事件形容為「個別顧客在戶外區的突發行為」，更果斷宣布已將整套同款餐碟全數停用及棄置，並安排專業清潔公司為全店進行深層清潔與消毒。

張曦雯用餐廳碟餵狗惹風波。（IG@kelllycheung）

期間張曦雯用手拿起碟中食物餵飼坐在身旁的愛犬。（IG截圖）

拍到印有餐廳字樣的白色瓷碟被直接放在椅子上，讓柴犬低頭舔食碟上醬汁。（IG截圖）

張曦雯今日IG Story發聲明道歉。（IG@kelllycheung）

餐廳發英文聲明拆彈 全數棄置同款餐碟兼全店深層消毒

該間位於銅鑼灣的餐廳「Aroma Wine Bistro」在官方社交平台限時動態，貼出由全體團隊署名的英文告示，首先感謝各界關注並提出意見，表示：「雖然風波源於顧客在戶外用餐區的未預料行為，但我們一向都視「為所有人維持一個清潔、舒適的用餐環境」為首要任務。（While it stemmed from an unexpected guest's behavior in our outdoor area, maintaining a clean, comfortable space for everyone is something we take seriously.）」

為釋除食客疑慮，餐廳隨即列出兩大果斷補救措施，宣布已即時將該款餐碟「整套停用及丟棄」，同時預約了專業清潔公司，為店裡室內及戶外所有範圍進行徹底深層清潔與消毒，文末亦感謝顧客一直以來的信任。

為釋除食客疑慮，餐廳隨即列出兩大果斷補救措施，宣布已即時將同款餐碟「整套停用及丟棄」。（IG@aromawinebistro）

餐廳聲明全文，表示會進行全店深層消毒。（IG@aromawinebistro）

餐廳原文：

"A note from all of us at Aroma Wine Bistro



We've seen the conversation around a recent post, and we're grateful to everyone who raised it. While it stemmed from an unexpected guest's behavior in our outdoor area, maintaining a clean, comfortable space for everyone is something we take seriously.



As a precaution, we have removed and discarded the entire set of plates of that type from service, and we have scheduled deep cleaning and sanitization with a professional cleaning company for our entire premises (both indoor and outdoor areas).



Thank you for your trust.



Warmly,

The Aroma team"

