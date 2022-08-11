陳凱琳結婚四周年大放閃光彈　分享與鄭嘉穎婚後感受：如煙花一樣

鄭嘉穎與陳凱琳（Grace）在2018年於峇里島舉行浪漫婚禮，正式結為夫妻，婚後Grace相繼誕下大仔Rafael及細仔Yannick，一家四口幸福美滿。

鄭嘉穎與陳凱琳（Grace）在2018年於峇里島舉行浪漫婚禮（IG/@ghlchan）

今日（11/8）Grace就在Instagram上載一家四口在主題公園看煙花的影片，當中鄭嘉穎更錫親了Grace一下，非常甜蜜！原來Grace是在慶祝與鄭嘉穎結婚四周年，在帖文中她引用大量聖經的節錄，講述自己的感受：「Our 4th Anniversary! Tomorrow is our fourth year wedding anniversary, and when people ask us how it feels to be married, I recall our vows four years ago.The promise that Two is better than one…if either falls down, the other will help them up. (Ecclesiastes 4:9)The promise that love is patient and kind (1 Corinthians 13:4)The promise that love encourages and builds each other up, just as we are doing…(1 Thessalonians 5:11)（我哋嘅四周年，聽日係我哋結婚四周年紀念日，當有人問我哋結婚有咩感受，我都會諗起四年前嘅誓言。兩個人總比一個人好，若是跌倒，這人可以扶起他的同伴（傳道書 4:9） 愛是恆久忍耐 ， 又有恩慈（哥林多前書 13:4））你們該彼此勸慰，互相建立，正如你們素常所行的（帖撒羅尼迦前書 5:11）」

Grace大放閃光彈!（IG/@ghlchan）

陳凱琳之後就講到對於婚姻的感受：「The answer is that LOVE is ever shifting, exploding, moving, transforming, shining and endlessly revolving—and just like a firework.（答案就係，愛一直在變化、爆炸、移動、轉化、閃耀和無休止地旋轉——就像煙花一樣。）」看來二人結婚四年，但是感情依然甜蜜，羨煞旁人！

點擊下圖看上述圖片及更多二人幸福家庭照：