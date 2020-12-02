《潛行凶間》女星Ellen Page宣布變性　改名Elliot Page老婆支持

曾參演《潛行凶間》（Inception）、Netflix大熱作品《雨傘學院》（The Umbrella Academy）、《Juno少女孕記》（Juno）的加拿大女星Elliot Page（Ellen Page）早年承認自己是同性戀後，於香港時間深夜（2/12）在Instagram宣布變性，改名做Elliot Page，「Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.」 她稱難以用言語形容這不平凡的感覺，我終於能真正愛自己並追求真正自我，「I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.」

Elliot Page續言，她非常愛身為變性者的自己，以及所有非異性戀者，最後鼓勵所有正身處逆境的非異性戀者者之餘，又提到自己會盡其所能讓這世界變得更好，「To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better,」而Elliot Page的老婆Emma Portner在他發聲明後亦表達支持：「love you so much elliot」。