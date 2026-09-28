Mulberry手袋2026｜全新Stevie系列強勢登場！經典郵差鎖扣回歸

英倫頂級皮具品牌Mulberry近年熱度不減，繼復刻經典手袋Alexa與Roxanne引發搶購熱潮後，今季再推全新手袋系列Mulberry Stevie！全新設計將品牌深厚的英倫傳統工藝結合現代簡約輪廓，兼具高實用性與時尚感，預計將成為上班族及名牌迷的下一個熱門通勤IT Bag。
Mulberry驚言世人已有足夠多的手袋？ 品牌誓言要以手袋拯救世界
Stevie Top Handle Ebony Supple Smooth Leather US$2,395（約18,681港元）、Small Stevie Top Handle Ebony Supple Smooth Leather US$2,010（約15,678港元）（Mulberry官網圖片） Stevie Top Handle Ebony Supple Smooth Leather US$2,395（約18,681港元）、Small Stevie Top Handle Ebony Supple Smooth Leather US$2,010（約15,678港元）（Mulberry官網圖片）
Mulberry Stevie系列尺寸與6大色系盤點
1.黑色/Black（Stevie Top Handle / Small Stevie Top Handle）
Stevie Top Handle Ebony Supple Smooth Leather US$2,395（約18,681港元）、Small Stevie Top Handle Ebony Supple Smooth Leather US$2,010（約15,678港元）（Mulberry官網圖片） Stevie Top Handle Ebony Supple Smooth Leather US$2,395（約18,681港元）、Small Stevie Top Handle Ebony Supple Smooth Leather US$2,010（約15,678港元）（Mulberry官網圖片）
2.黑烏木色/Ebony（Stevie Top Handle / Small Stevie Top Handle）
Stevie Top Handle Ebony Supple Smooth Leather US$2,395（約18,681港元），Small Stevie Top Handle Ebony Supple Smooth Leather US$2,010（約15,678港元）（Mulberry官網圖片） Stevie Top Handle Ebony Supple Smooth Leather US$2,395（約18,681港元），Small Stevie Top Handle Ebony Supple Smooth Leather US$2,010（約15,678港元）（Mulberry官網圖片）
3.紫水晶色/Amethyst（Stevie Top Handle）
Stevie Top Handle Amethyst Supple Smooth Leather US$2,395（約18,681港元）（Mulberry官網圖片） Stevie Top Handle Amethyst Supple Smooth Leather US$2,395（約18,681港元）（Mulberry官網圖片）
4.皇家紫麂皮/Royal Amethyst Suede（Small Stevie Top Handle）
Small Stevie Top Handle Royal Amethyst Suede US$2,010（約15,678港元）（Mulberry官網圖片） Small Stevie Top Handle Royal Amethyst Suede US$2,010（約15,678港元）（Mulberry官網圖片）
5.迷霧灰麂皮/Foggy Grey Suede（Stevie Top Handle）
Stevie Top Handle Foggy Grey Suede US$2,395（約18,681港元）（Mulberry官網圖片） Stevie Top Handle Foggy Grey Suede US$2,395（約18,681港元）（Mulberry官網圖片）
6.蛇紋壓花/Waxed Snake Print（Small Stevie Top Handle）
Small Stevie Top Handle Foggy Grey Waxed Snake Print US$2,120（約16,536港元）（Mulberry官網圖片） Small Stevie Top Handle Foggy Grey Waxed Snake Print US$2,120（約16,536港元）（Mulberry官網圖片）
經典郵差鎖扣再現 俐落與隨性美兼備
全新Mulberry Stevie手袋最矚目的細節，莫過於正面醒目的品牌標誌性「郵差鎖扣」（Postman’s Lock）。設計團隊在傳統與現代之間取得平衡：袋型既保有俐落的結構線條，又帶有英倫獨有的隨性美感（Chic yet laid-back）。
Stevie Top Handle Ebony Supple Smooth Leather US$2,395（約18,681港元），Small Stevie Top Handle Ebony Supple Smooth Leather US$2,010（約15,678港元）（Mulberry官網圖片）
此外，Stevie的實用度極高，側邊設有可調節腰帶式束帶（Adjustable belt detailing），方便隨時微調袋形輪廓與容量；手袋頂部配備柔軟手挽（手柄），並附有可拆卸及長度可調式皮革肩背帶（Adjustable and detachable strap），能隨心切換手提、肩背及斜背模式，靈活應對由日常上班到假日約會的不同場合需求。