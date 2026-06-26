反斗奇兵5上映｜入場前重溫10大經典金句　教會我們成長與告別

迪士尼與彼思《反斗奇兵5》現已在各大院線上映！新一集以傳統玩具與電子科技產品的衝突為主線，反映現時小朋友沉迷電子科技的現象。在入場前，不妨先重溫《反斗奇兵》的10句經典金句，一起回顧這套動畫如何用簡單對白，教曉我們面對友情、陪伴、成長與告別。



《反斗奇兵》系列陪伴不少人成長，電影記載著玩具間的友情、主人與玩具的羈絆，再探討分離、成長與放手的人生課題，是不少人心中的童年經典回憶。

最新一集《反斗奇兵5》電影探討胡迪、巴斯光年與翠絲等傳統玩具與電子科技產品的對決，故事內容貼近現實生活，反映現代小朋友沉迷電子科技，相信會令觀眾有不少反思。

在入場觀看新一集電影前，不妨先重溫一下《反斗奇兵》的10大金句，回顧教曉我們面對成長與告別的經典對白。

《反斗奇兵》10大經典金句

1.重要的是我們在一起的這瞬間。

The important thing is that we stick together.

2.不要為一件事結束而哭泣，要為它曾經發生過而微笑。

Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened.

3.因為離開你的人越來越多，所以留下來的人就越來越重要。

As more and more people leave you, the more and more important those who remain become.

4.對這世界來說，你也許只是某個人；但對某個人來說，你卻是全世界。

To the world you may be just one person, but to one person you may be the whole world.

5.朋友就是在全世界都拋棄你的時候，還陪伴在你身邊的人。

A friend is the one who comes in when the whole world has gone out.

6.我是你的朋友，如果你遇上了麻煩，那就是我的事。

You've got a friend in me. You got troubles and I got them, too.

7.雖然我很堅強，但有時候，我還是需要有個人握著我的手跟我說，一切都會很好。

I’m a strong person, but every now and then I also need someone to take my hand and say everything will be okay.

8.聽從你內心的聲音。

Listen to your inner voice.

9.如果你一生只願待在原地，你就永遠都不會知道答案不是嗎？

If you sit on a shelf for the rest of your life, you'll never find out, will you?

10.有時候你必須放手，才會知道那些人和事是否值得你去堅持。

Sometimes you have to let go to see if there was anything worth holding on to.