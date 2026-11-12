黃仁勳出軌道歉信變英文功課！附互動填字遊戲：實測你識填幾多?

一封承認出軌的道歉信，竟然成為學生學英文的「活教材」！美國晶片巨頭英偉達（NVIDIA，又譯輝達）行政總裁黃仁勳（Jensen Huang）於2026年11月8日向員工發信承認婚外情，向妻子、家人及公司員工發表英文道歉信，事件震驚全球科技界。



未料不少英文老師竟看中道歉信的英文寫作技巧，有的將全文列印並張貼在課室布告欄、有英文老師從中整理10組實用片語，甚至有的將道歉信改編成英文填空及閱讀理解練習。這份意想不到的時事教材引起熱議，網民笑言連考試題目也有了，亦有家長打算印給子女學習。



黃仁勳出軌對象黃樂（左，Alice Huang）「微信朋友圈」相片，事發後，黃樂已關閉朋友圈顯示。（黃樂微信朋友圈）

黃仁勳承認婚外情 300多字道歉信意外爆紅

黃仁勳11月8日透過英偉達官方網站發表題為《A Message to Our Company》（致全體公司的信）的公開信，承認自己對妻子不忠，行為傷害了妻子及子女，並表示願意承擔全部責任。道歉信除了向家人致歉，亦分別向公司員工、董事會、合作夥伴及股東表態，承認自己未能履行應有責任，希望日後能夠重新贏回外界信任。

信中亦提及新聞報道的國家安全疑慮，英偉達董事會同日已宣布啟動獨立調查，黃仁勳強調全力配合並重申支持美國國安，他將全力配合。信件最後強調家人毋須為其個人選擇負責，呼籲外界給予家人私人空間。不過，這封原本用來處理私人及企業危機的道歉信，竟意外成為英文教學材料。



台灣有老師將黃仁勳的英文道歉信列印出來，張貼在課室布告欄，意外成為英文「活教材」。（Threads圖片）

老師將道歉信貼課室 學生笑稱「語實班又贏」

一名台灣學生近日在社交平台Threads上載照片，發現班主任竟將黃仁勳的英文道歉信列印出來，張貼在課室後方布告欄，讓學生透過熱門國際新聞練習英文閱讀。樓主見狀忍不住笑稱「語實班（語文實驗班）又贏」，帖文迅速引起討論。



不少網民認為，與其要求學生閱讀沉悶的課本文章，倒不如利用正在熱議的新聞作教材，既能引起興趣，又可以學習英文。有家長更表示，文章沒有太多艱深詞彙，卻包含豐富文法及實用句式，打算列印一份讓女兒閱讀。

有學生發現老師將黃仁勳的道歉信當成英文閱讀教材，忍不住發文笑稱「語實班又贏」。（Threads截圖）

10組實用英文片語曝光 從道歉學到承擔責任

除了課室張貼道歉信，Facebook專頁「Michelle Ting's Story Amusement Park 英樂繪本遊樂園」的米老師亦分享相關教材，認為黃仁勳這封道歉信寫得很好，值得用來學英文。米老師更從原文整理出10組實用英文片語及句型，附上中文解釋及生活化例句，讓學生學習如何在不同情境運用。

10組實用英文片語及句型：

1. owe someone an apology：欠某人一個道歉



2. There is no excuse for…：對某事沒有任何藉口



3. deserve better from someone：值得獲得某人更好的對待



4. let someone down：令某人失望、辜負期望



5. take full responsibility for…：為某事承擔全部責任



6. earn back someone's trust / confidence：重新贏回某人的信任或信心



7. be worthy of someone's trust：值得某人信任



8. fall short of…：未能達到標準或期望



9. be committed to…：致力於、全心投入某事



10. bear responsibility for…：為某事承擔責任



例如「owe someone an apology」便可以運用在學生遲到的情境，向老師表達歉意；「There is no excuse for」則可以用來說明抄襲同學功課沒有任何藉口。至於「earn back someone's trust」，除了適用於道歉信，亦可以形容一個人洩漏朋友秘密後，希望重新贏回對方信任。

原本涉及婚外情的嚴肅道歉信，經過重新整理，竟變成學生能夠應用於日常生活的英文學習教材。

英文老師將黃仁勳的道歉信整理成教材，列出10組實用英文片語及句型，並附上中文解釋。（Facebook圖片）

網民拆解道歉信寫作技巧 改成10格英文填空題

除了英文片語，有網民更認為道歉信的寫作結構值得學生參考。

該網民指出，信件句子簡短、用字淺白，卻包含大量常見於台灣學測英文閱讀及寫作的片語，例如「fall short of」、「be worthy of」及「earn back someone's trust」。

黃仁勳道歉信包含「owe someone an apology」、「let someone down」等實用英文片語，成為網民討論的英文學習素材。（Threads截圖）

黃仁勳致公司員工道歉信全文：

黃仁勳發信向公司員工承認出軌及致歉。（英偉達網站圖片）

A Message to Our Company



NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang sent the following email to NVIDIA employees earlier today.



I owe my family and all of you an apology.



I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.



Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it.



To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.



To my colleagues at NVIDIA, including those I have worked alongside for decades, and to our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me. Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence.



Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA’s Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America’s national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American.



My family bears no responsibility for my choices. I do. Please give them privacy.



Jensen



（綜合）