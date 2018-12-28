Instagram測試失誤意外發布新功能　改為左右水平掃動網民炮轟

社交媒體Instagram周四（27日）突然推出更新，將一向上下垂直滑動的瀏覽方式改為左右水平掃動，惹來網民不滿。
Instagram隨後解釋指，原本只計劃為新功能作小測試，但測試範圍卻意外地超出預期。公司現時已撤回更新版，用戶瀏覽動態的方式亦已恢復正常。
Facebook旗下的Instagram周四突然推出更新，一改用戶瀏覽動態的方式，由原本的上下垂直滑動，改為左右水平掃動，猶如瀏覽限時動態的模式。有關更新似乎只限iPhone用戶，Androids用戶未有受影響。
.@Instagram has added a new update that changes the way users scroll through their feed: going side-to-side, the same way as Instagram stories. #InstagramUpdate— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) 2018年12月27日
Are you here for this update? pic.twitter.com/CP5bM8hvxE
更新推出後，網民紛紛在Twitter上批評Instagram的新功能。有人呼籲大家不要更新Instagram，另外也有網民形容更新「奇怪」，並指Instagram「趕客」。
psa: don’t update your Instagram— Hot Pockets (@hotpockets) 2018年12月27日
These Instagram updates are weird. I think Instagram wants us to leave. Like when a guy goes “you’re just to good for me.” We should listen.— Quinta. (@quintabrunson) 2018年12月27日
Instagram making that new update like #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/cpyKp1jSwL— Meg ✨ (@voidkermit) 2018年12月27日
instagram: look at this cool new update— ziwe (@ziwe) 2018年12月27日
me: pic.twitter.com/PALe1Nmo9K
Instagram主管莫塞里（Adam Mosseri）回應指，原本只計劃為新功能作小測試，但測試範圍卻意外地超出預期。公司隨後也發聲明道歉，並稱已經撤回更新，受影響用戶的版面亦已恢復正常。
（綜合報道）