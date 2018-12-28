Instagram測試失誤意外發布新功能　改為左右水平掃動網民炮轟

社交媒體Instagram周四（27日）突然推出更新，將一向上下垂直滑動的瀏覽方式改為左右水平掃動，惹來網民不滿。

Instagram隨後解釋指，原本只計劃為新功能作小測試，但測試範圍卻意外地超出預期。公司現時已撤回更新版，用戶瀏覽動態的方式亦已恢復正常。

Facebook旗下的Instagram周四突然推出更新，一改用戶瀏覽動態的方式，由原本的上下垂直滑動，改為左右水平掃動，猶如瀏覽限時動態的模式。有關更新似乎只限iPhone用戶，Androids用戶未有受影響。

更新推出後，網民紛紛在Twitter上批評Instagram的新功能。有人呼籲大家不要更新Instagram，另外也有網民形容更新「奇怪」，並指Instagram「趕客」。

Instagram主管莫塞里（Adam Mosseri）回應指，原本只計劃為新功能作小測試，但測試範圍卻意外地超出預期。公司隨後也發聲明道歉，並稱已經撤回更新，受影響用戶的版面亦已恢復正常。

