美國大選2020｜世界期待一個怎樣的美國？

Love is wise, hatred is foolish. In this world, which is getting more and more closely inter-connected, we have to learn to tolerate each other, we have to learn to put up with the fact that some people say things we don't like. We can only live together in that way. And if we are to live together and not die together, we must learn a kind of charity and a kind of tolerance, which is absolutely vital to the continuation of human life on this planet.