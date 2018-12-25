特朗普批聯儲局無市場觸覺　是美國經濟唯一問題

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國股市周一（24日）踏入「血色平安夜」，道指大跌653.17點，創下有史以來最差勁的聖誕前夜交易日表現。總統特朗普（Donald Trump）批評聯儲局（FED）是美國經濟的唯一問題，沒有市場觸覺。

特朗普周一於Twitter批評聯儲局，指美國經濟的唯一問題就是聯儲局，認為他們對市場缺乏感知，不明白貿易戰的必要性、美元強勢甚至是民主黨因邊境問題，導致聯邦政府停擺。

他表示：「聯儲局像一名優秀卻得不到分的高爾夫球手，因為他們沒有（市場）觸覺，不會推桿入洞。」

特朗普已多次公開批評聯儲局的加息決策，又形容儲局已變得瘋狂是他最大的威脅，惟特朗普重申不會因此辭退FED主席鮑威爾（Jerome Powell）。財長姆努欽（Steven Mnuchin）上周六（22日）亦表示，總統從來未有建議要革除鮑威爾

姆努欽：特朗普指從沒建議革除聯儲局主席鮑威爾
傳特朗普欲撤換聯儲局主席　準白宮幕僚長：他已明白自己無法炒人
特朗普：聯儲局仍考慮再次加息　令人難以置信
特朗普再炮轟聯儲局　倘於下周加息將「太蠢」

（路透社）

X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。