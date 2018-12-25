特朗普批聯儲局無市場觸覺　是美國經濟唯一問題

撰文：高源樺
美國股市周一（24日）踏入「血色平安夜」，道指大跌653.17點，創下有史以來最差勁的聖誕前夜交易日表現。總統特朗普（Donald Trump）批評聯儲局（FED）是美國經濟的唯一問題，沒有市場觸覺。
特朗普周一於Twitter批評聯儲局，指美國經濟的唯一問題就是聯儲局，認為他們對市場缺乏感知，不明白貿易戰的必要性、美元強勢甚至是民主黨因邊境問題，導致聯邦政府停擺。
他表示：「聯儲局像一名優秀卻得不到分的高爾夫球手，因為他們沒有（市場）觸覺，不會推桿入洞。」
The only problem our economy has is the Fed. They don’t have a feel for the Market, they don’t understand necessary Trade Wars or Strong Dollars or even Democrat Shutdowns over Borders. The Fed is like a powerful golfer who can’t score because he has no touch - he can’t putt!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年12月24日
特朗普已多次公開批評聯儲局的加息決策，又形容儲局已變得瘋狂，是他最大的威脅，惟特朗普重申不會因此辭退FED主席鮑威爾（Jerome Powell）。財長姆努欽（Steven Mnuchin）上周六（22日）亦表示，總統從來未有建議要革除鮑威爾。
