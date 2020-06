【新冠肺炎】美國年輕染疫者增多　侯斯頓醫院新冠病人大增177%

RAPIDLY WORSENING | #HarrisCounty hospitals:



- 177% increase in #COVID positive patients in gen/ISO beds since 5/31

- 64% increase in COVID positive patients in ICU beds since 5/31



WE MUST ACT NOW. Wear a mask, social distance & wash hands. #hounews #StopTheSPread #ProtectTheH pic.twitter.com/z9xJ5KhZH1