拜登公布氣候變化政策內閣人選　原住民眾議員獲提名任內政部長

撰文：洪怡霖
美國候任總統拜登（Joe Biden）12月17日公布負責白宮應對氣候變化團隊的關鍵成員名單，提名環境保護局前局長麥卡錫（Gina McCarthy）領導這新團隊。原住民眾議員哈蘭（Deb Haaland）則獲提名出任內政部長。
美國候任總統拜登12月17日任命環境保護局前局長麥卡錫為國家氣候顧問。圖為麥卡錫2017年在紐約市講話。（Getty）
拜登的過渡團隊當天在一份聲明中表示，拜登將提名麥卡錫為有史以來第一名國家氣候顧問，領導白宮新成立的國內氣候政策辦公室（Office of Domestic Climate Policy）。
聲明提到，拜登還將提名代表新墨西哥州（New Mexico）的眾議院議員哈蘭為內政部長，密歇根州（Michigan）前州長格蘭霍姆（Jennifer Granholm）為能源部長，北卡羅來納州（North Carolina）環境質量部門負責官員里根（Michael Regan）掌管環境保護局。
The undeniable reality of climate change is taking a toll on lives and livelihoods across the country.— Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) December 18, 2020
This team will listen to scientists, experts, and affected communities as we race to confront one of the most urgent challenges facing our nation.https://t.co/kj73D37Ql9