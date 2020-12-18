拜登公布氣候變化政策內閣人選　原住民眾議員獲提名任內政部長

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國候任總統拜登（Joe Biden）12月17日公布負責白宮應對氣候變化團隊的關鍵成員名單，提名環境保護局前局長麥卡錫（Gina McCarthy）領導這新團隊。原住民眾議員哈蘭（Deb Haaland）則獲提名出任內政部長。

美國候任總統拜登12月17日任命環境保護局前局長麥卡錫為國家氣候顧問。圖為麥卡錫2017年在紐約市講話。（Getty）

拜登的過渡團隊當天在一份聲明中表示，拜登將提名麥卡錫為有史以來第一名國家氣候顧問，領導白宮新成立的國內氣候政策辦公室（Office of Domestic Climate Policy）。

聲明提到，拜登還將提名代表新墨西哥州（New Mexico）的眾議院議員哈蘭為內政部長，密歇根州（Michigan）前州長格蘭霍姆（Jennifer Granholm）為能源部長，北卡羅來納州（North Carolina）環境質量部門負責官員里根（Michael Regan）掌管環境保護局。

【美國大選】美媒：迪士尼主席伊格或出任駐華大使
拜登內閣｜布蒂吉格：從管理60輛巴士到統轄全國交通的火箭式擢升
美國大選｜美媒：拜登將提名前市長布蒂吉格擔任運輸部長
拜登班底｜美媒：紐約州長科莫是其中一名司法部長人選
X
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。