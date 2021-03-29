印尼煉油廠大火增至20傷　烈焰沖天空中一片橙紅觸目驚心

印尼國營石油公司（Pertamina）煉油廠3月29日凌晨發生爆炸及大火，20人受傷，此外約950名居民需疏散。現時大火尚未救熄，起火原因仍在調查。
Sad morning. Woke up with the news of Pertamina's oil refinery in Indramayu. What a huge fire explosion. I'm very sad of the workers inside. My deep condolences. pic.twitter.com/gi7ApSaWxF— a-jeng 🦖 2.2 🧃 (@peacheswty) March 28, 2021
地方抗災署稱，有1人在爆炸發生後死於心臟病。
從當地電視台新聞影片可見，直撲半空的火舌從遠處清晰可見，並伴隨大量濃煙。
公司發聲明稱，事發時當地天氣惡劣。
石油公司行政總裁Nicke Widyawati在29日出席記者會時稱，廠房沒有受損，大火沒有損害公司的煉油能力。這廠房距離首都雅加達225公里。
他說廠房已被關閉以進行救火。他稱希望營運會在未來5天恢復正常。
出事的煉油廠是印尼其中一個大型煉油廠。
After suicide bombing at Makassar Cathedral yesterday, this morning we got another shocked news about huge fire explosion at Pertamina Oil Refinery Indramayu.— Revolt Of Sand (@REVOLTOFSAND) March 29, 2021
hope everyone out there stayin' safe. pic.twitter.com/CTiM833OQ1
PT Pertamina RU VI Balongan oil refinery, Indramayu Regency, West Java, caught fire at around 01.30 WIB. The fire and explosion of the refinery were thought to have been caused by lightning.— Zilla (@Zilla38892029) March 28, 2021
Pray for #indramayu pic.twitter.com/K4lVt5MKnz
tw // Explosion, Bomb attack
Kami Turut berdukacita🙏
Sending our prayers and condolences to all the victims of suicide bombing at Makassar Cathedral and explosion at Pertamina Balongan, Indramayu, Indonesia.
STAY SAFE💜
-All Admin-
video©ownerpic.twitter.com/fgdYSwYIfL
