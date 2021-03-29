印尼煉油廠大火增至20傷　烈焰沖天空中一片橙紅觸目驚心

印尼國營石油公司（Pertamina）煉油廠3月29日凌晨發生爆炸及大火，20人受傷，此外約950名居民需疏散。現時大火尚未救熄，起火原因仍在調查。

地方抗災署稱，有1人在爆炸發生後死於心臟病。

從當地電視台新聞影片可見，直撲半空的火舌從遠處清晰可見，並伴隨大量濃煙。

公司發聲明稱，事發時當地天氣惡劣。

石油公司行政總裁Nicke Widyawati在29日出席記者會時稱，廠房沒有受損，大火沒有損害公司的煉油能力。這廠房距離首都雅加達225公里。

他說廠房已被關閉以進行救火。他稱希望營運會在未來5天恢復正常。

出事的煉油廠是印尼其中一個大型煉油廠。

