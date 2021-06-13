歐國盃丨丹麥球星艾歷臣賽場上暈倒　曾急救十多分鐘　賽事腰斬

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

歐洲國家盃6月12日上演B組賽事，由丹麥主場迎戰芬蘭，但到了上半場末段，丹麥球員基斯甸艾歷臣（Christian Eriksen）突然暈倒，並需要接受心外壓急救十多分鐘，艾歷臣之後送院。歐洲足協之後宣布賽事腰斬，指他情況穩定。

基斯甸艾歷臣現年29歲，是荷蘭班霸阿積士（Ajax）的青訓產品，之後效力英格蘭的熱刺，在2020年轉投意甲球會國際米蘭，並協助球會奪得應屆意甲冠軍。

美聯社的照片顯示，基斯甸艾歷臣接受初步急救後，由擔架抬離球場時，他似乎仍然清醒。

基斯甸艾歷臣在球場上暈倒，接受心外壓急救後，抬離現場時似乎恢復知覺。（AP）

歐洲國家盃官方Twitter其後表示，基斯甸艾歷臣已經送院治療，目前情況穩定。

請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Microsoft Edge 或 Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。