歐國盃丨丹麥球星艾歷臣賽場上暈倒　曾急救十多分鐘　賽事腰斬

歐洲國家盃6月12日上演B組賽事，由丹麥主場迎戰芬蘭，但到了上半場末段，丹麥球員基斯甸艾歷臣（Christian Eriksen）突然暈倒，並需要接受心外壓急救十多分鐘，艾歷臣之後送院。歐洲足協之後宣布賽事腰斬，指他情況穩定。
基斯甸艾歷臣現年29歲，是荷蘭班霸阿積士（Ajax）的青訓產品，之後效力英格蘭的熱刺，在2020年轉投意甲球會國際米蘭，並協助球會奪得應屆意甲冠軍。
Pray for Christian Eriksen 🙏🙏🙏— EDDYBLESS FRIMPONG 🇬🇭 (@Eddybless123) June 12, 2021
This is devastating to watch 😭😭
He's being unconscious for more than 10mins. Hopefully he pulls through #Euro2020 https://t.co/eWOLfdy1Pl pic.twitter.com/tpV7Jx8uZw
美聯社的照片顯示，基斯甸艾歷臣接受初步急救後，由擔架抬離球場時，他似乎仍然清醒。
基斯甸艾歷臣在球場上暈倒，接受心外壓急救後，抬離現場時似乎恢復知覺。（AP）
歐洲國家盃官方Twitter其後表示，基斯甸艾歷臣已經送院治療，目前情況穩定。
Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021
The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.