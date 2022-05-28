中國外交部發言人Twitter十一連推 逐點反駁布林肯對華政策演說
拜登政府首次系統性對華政策闡述27日「登台」，美國國務卿布林肯在題為「投資、結盟、競爭」的演講中將中國稱為「國際秩序面臨的最嚴重的長期挑戰」。針對美方這一對華重要舉動，中國外交部部長助理、發言人華春瑩27日傍晚在Twitter連發11組推文，對布林肯講話內容進行點對點回擊。
5月27日下午5時42分，華春瑩在推特上發布第一組反擊布林肯的推文。她寫道：「讀讀布林肯國務卿最新涉華演講。他說美國『不是在尋求衝突或新冷戰』。然而，這番講話聽起來更像是針對中國發起的全面戰略競爭或戰爭的宣言。」
1⃣️Read @SecBlinken 's latest speech on China. He said the US is "not looking for conflict or a new Cold War". Yet the speech sounded more like a declaration of all-out strategic competition or war against China. @StateDept— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) May 27, 2022
在第二組推文中，華春瑩寫道：「布林肯國務卿說，美國將捍衛國際法……維護和平和安全。但是，等等！二戰後80%以上的武裝衝突不就是由美方發起的嗎？再加上這些戰爭——許多是非法發起的（戰爭）——已經在伊拉克、敘利亞、阿富汗造成數十萬人死亡、數千萬人流離失所和嚴重饑荒……實際上，美國沒有參與戰爭的時間只有16年。」
2⃣Sec. Blinken said the US will defend the international law...maintain peace and security. But wait! Isn't it true that more than 80% of post-WWII armed conflicts were initiated by the US?— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) May 27, 2022
「布林肯國務卿表示，美國將保護個人和主權國家的權利。但僅在過去十年，美國就入侵並操縱了超過20個國家的政權更迭。槍支暴力每年造成大約4.5萬美國人死亡，最近在羅布小學有21人喪生。」華春瑩在第三組推文中質問美方，「如果這個政府不能保護自己的人民，那麼它又如何保護其他國家的人民？」
3⃣️Sec. Blinken said the US will protect the rights of individuals and sovereign nations. But the US had, in the last decade alone, invaded and managed regime change in over 20 countries.— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) May 27, 2022
「布林肯國務卿表示，美國並不尋求阻止中國發揮大國作用，」華春瑩在第四組推文中指出，「如果真是這樣的話，那麼美方為何要加強『五眼』聯盟，兜售『四方安全對話』，組建『奧庫斯』，並加強在中國周邊的雙邊軍事同盟？美方為何從未停止干涉中國內政，從未停止支持新疆、西藏、台灣分裂勢力？」
4⃣️Sec. Blinken said the US doesn't seek to block China from its role as a major power. If that's the case, then why has the US been strengthening the Five Eyes, peddling #QUAD, putting together #AUKUS and enhancing bilateral military alliances in China's neighborhood?— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) May 27, 2022
「布林肯說，美國並不尋求阻止中國……發展其經濟或增進其人民利益。如果真是這樣，為何美國還未取消（對華）關稅？為何還在不遺餘力地打壓中國高科技企業？」華春瑩在第五組推文中反問道，「又為何如此忙於試圖在全球供應鏈中取代中國？為何要散佈諸如『安全威脅』、『強迫勞動』等謊言，剝奪中國人民或中國企業發展的權利？」
5⃣Blinken said the US doesn't seek to block China...from growing its economy or advancing the interests of its people. If so, why hasn't the US removed the tariffs? Why spare no efforts to suppress Chinese high-tech firms?— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) May 27, 2022
在第六組推文中，華春瑩寫道：「布林肯說，所有國家都可以在不受脅迫的情況下自由規劃自身發展道路。但是想想門羅主義，以及它如何在美國外交政策中仍然完好存在，例如針對拉丁美洲和南太平洋島國。強迫各國『要麼支持我們，要麼反對我們』而選邊站？並凍結甚至接管他國的資產和私有財產？美國難道不才是脅迫外交的最大發明者和捍衛者嗎？」
6⃣Blinken said all countries will be free to chart their own paths without coercion. But think about the Monroe Doctrine and how it's still alive and well in US foreign policy, e.g. toward Latin American and South Pacific Island countries.— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) May 27, 2022
「布林肯國務卿說，中國讓美國工人損失了數百萬個工作崗位，對（美國）工人和企業造成傷害。」華春瑩話鋒一轉，在第七組推文中寫道：「這又是（拿中國當）替罪羊。事實是，正是美國對華關稅戰使得美國公司損失1.7萬億美元，使得美國損失24萬個工作崗位，使得每個美國家庭每年損失1300美元！順便說一句，他是否還會將美國政府未能控槍而造成大量死亡的責任歸咎於中國？」
7⃣️Sec. Blinken said China has cost American workers millions of jobs and harmed the workers and firms. Scapegoating again.The truth is that the tariff war imposed on China by the US costs American companies 1.7 trillion US dollars, 240,000 jobs in the US...— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) May 27, 2022
在第八組推文中，華春瑩指出，「關於人權。布林肯國務卿並沒有提到羅布小學槍擊事件」。她反問說，「難道不該是美國政客的自私、冷漠、傲慢和無能，才要為那些可怕的悲劇負責嗎？如果這個政府不能保護他們自己人民的生命，那麼他們又怎麼能對其他國家的人權進行說教，並予以保護？」
8⃣About human rights. Sec. Blinken didn't mention #RobbElementaryschool shooting. Isn't it true that the selfishness, indifference, arrogance and inability of the US politicians should be responsible for those terrible tragedies?— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) May 27, 2022
在第九組推文中，華春瑩談及美涉台政策：「布林肯表示，美國的一個中國政策與中國的不同。請明確：『一個中國』只有一個正確的版本，即世界上只有一個中國，台灣是中國的一部分，中華人民共和國政府是代表全中國的唯一合法政府。」華春瑩強調，「這是美國政府在1979年簽署的《中美建交聯合公報》中以及此後所有美國政府所承認的，也是中國與包括美國在內的181個國家建立外交關係的政治前提」。
9⃣Blinken said the US one China policy is different from China. Be clear:There is only one correct version of "one China",i.e. there is only one China in the world, Taiwan is part of China&the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government of China.— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) May 27, 2022
「布林肯國務卿顯然不喜歡中國政府，並一直在小心翼翼地將中國共產黨和中國人民區分開來。但事實是，中國政府和中國共產黨在中國14億人民中擁有95%以上的滿意度和支持率。在中國共產黨的領導下，中國人民享有前所未有的安全和幸福，中國孩子們不用擔心在學校被槍殺，少數民族不用像弗洛伊德那樣擔心『無法呼吸』。」華春瑩在第十組推文中寫道。
🔟Sec. Blinken apparently doesn't like the Chinese gov and has been trying carefully to separate the CPC from the Chinese people. But the truth is the Chinese gov and the CPC enjoy 95+% satisfaction and approval rating among its 1.4 billion people.— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) May 27, 2022
在最後一組推文中，華春瑩寫道：「布林肯國務卿表示，美國將與中國進行建設性接觸，這兩個偉大的國家可以和平共處。嗯，我們以前聽過這些話，並隨時準備朝着合作共贏的方向努力。」她表示，「『聽其言觀其行』，美方能否兌現承諾，我們將拭目以待。」
11. Sec. Blinken said the US will engage constructively with China and the two great nations can coexist peacefully. Well, we have heard those words before and are always ready to work towards win-win cooperation. @SecBlinken @StateDept— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) May 27, 2022