中國外交部發言人Twitter十一連推　逐點反駁布林肯對華政策演說

撰文：許懿安
拜登政府首次系統性對華政策闡述27日「登台」，美國國務卿布林肯在題為「投資、結盟、競爭」的演講中將中國稱為「國際秩序面臨的最嚴重的長期挑戰」。針對美方這一對華重要舉動，中國外交部部長助理、發言人華春瑩27日傍晚在Twitter連發11組推文，對布林肯講話內容進行點對點回擊。

5月27日下午5時42分，華春瑩在推特上發布第一組反擊布林肯的推文。她寫道：「讀讀布林肯國務卿最新涉華演講。他說美國『不是在尋求衝突或新冷戰』。然而，這番講話聽起來更像是針對中國發起的全面戰略競爭或戰爭的宣言。」

在第二組推文中，華春瑩寫道：「布林肯國務卿說，美國將捍衛國際法……維護和平和安全。但是，等等！二戰後80%以上的武裝衝突不就是由美方發起的嗎？再加上這些戰爭——許多是非法發起的（戰爭）——已經在伊拉克、敘利亞、阿富汗造成數十萬人死亡、數千萬人流離失所和嚴重饑荒……實際上，美國沒有參與戰爭的時間只有16年。」

「布林肯國務卿表示，美國將保護個人和主權國家的權利。但僅在過去十年，美國就入侵並操縱了超過20個國家的政權更迭。槍支暴力每年造成大約4.5萬美國人死亡，最近在羅布小學有21人喪生。」華春瑩在第三組推文中質問美方，「如果這個政府不能保護自己的人民，那麼它又如何保護其他國家的人民？」

「布林肯國務卿表示，美國並不尋求阻止中國發揮大國作用，」華春瑩在第四組推文中指出，「如果真是這樣的話，那麼美方為何要加強『五眼』聯盟，兜售『四方安全對話』，組建『奧庫斯』，並加強在中國周邊的雙邊軍事同盟？美方為何從未停止干涉中國內政，從未停止支持新疆、西藏、台灣分裂勢力？」

「布林肯說，美國並不尋求阻止中國……發展其經濟或增進其人民利益。如果真是這樣，為何美國還未取消（對華）關稅？為何還在不遺餘力地打壓中國高科技企業？」華春瑩在第五組推文中反問道，「又為何如此忙於試圖在全球供應鏈中取代中國？為何要散佈諸如『安全威脅』、『強迫勞動』等謊言，剝奪中國人民或中國企業發展的權利？」

在第六組推文中，華春瑩寫道：「布林肯說，所有國家都可以在不受脅迫的情況下自由規劃自身發展道路。但是想想門羅主義，以及它如何在美國外交政策中仍然完好存在，例如針對拉丁美洲和南太平洋島國。強迫各國『要麼支持我們，要麼反對我們』而選邊站？並凍結甚至接管他國的資產和私有財產？美國難道不才是脅迫外交的最大發明者和捍衛者嗎？」

「布林肯國務卿說，中國讓美國工人損失了數百萬個工作崗位，對（美國）工人和企業造成傷害。」華春瑩話鋒一轉，在第七組推文中寫道：「這又是（拿中國當）替罪羊。事實是，正是美國對華關稅戰使得美國公司損失1.7萬億美元，使得美國損失24萬個工作崗位，使得每個美國家庭每年損失1300美元！順便說一句，他是否還會將美國政府未能控槍而造成大量死亡的責任歸咎於中國？」

在第八組推文中，華春瑩指出，「關於人權。布林肯國務卿並沒有提到羅布小學槍擊事件」。她反問說，「難道不該是美國政客的自私、冷漠、傲慢和無能，才要為那些可怕的悲劇負責嗎？如果這個政府不能保護他們自己人民的生命，那麼他們又怎麼能對其他國家的人權進行說教，並予以保護？」

在第九組推文中，華春瑩談及美涉台政策：「布林肯表示，美國的一個中國政策與中國的不同。請明確：『一個中國』只有一個正確的版本，即世界上只有一個中國，台灣是中國的一部分，中華人民共和國政府是代表全中國的唯一合法政府。」華春瑩強調，「這是美國政府在1979年簽署的《中美建交聯合公報》中以及此後所有美國政府所承認的，也是中國與包括美國在內的181個國家建立外交關係的政治前提」。

「布林肯國務卿顯然不喜歡中國政府，並一直在小心翼翼地將中國共產黨和中國人民區分開來。但事實是，中國政府和中國共產黨在中國14億人民中擁有95%以上的滿意度和支持率。在中國共產黨的領導下，中國人民享有前所未有的安全和幸福，中國孩子們不用擔心在學校被槍殺，少數民族不用像弗洛伊德那樣擔心『無法呼吸』。」華春瑩在第十組推文中寫道。

在最後一組推文中，華春瑩寫道：「布林肯國務卿表示，美國將與中國進行建設性接觸，這兩個偉大的國家可以和平共處。嗯，我們以前聽過這些話，並隨時準備朝着合作共贏的方向努力。」她表示，「『聽其言觀其行』，美方能否兌現承諾，我們將拭目以待。」

