TVB新聞女神回母校玩回憶殺　原來學生已經喺校園做播報員

現年31歲的無綫（TVB）新一代「新聞女神」林婷婷（Jacky），憑著甜美的外形而深受觀眾及網民歡迎，除了外形甜美外，她的聲線亦是吸引他們喜歡的原因之一。林婷婷亦不時會在社交平台分享靚相及日常生活照，令一眾網民都趨之若鶩。

林婷婷樣靚身材正。(IG圖片)

昨日（4日）在社交平台分享了自己回到母校的照片，並寫下：「幸得沿路好老師和同窗 Memories of the fun days as an announcer in the Broadcast Room circa 2009/10. Even more thankful for the role — and the most kind and tolerating schoolmates and teachers because yours truly here was neither the best in languages nor the most presentable during the angsty, awkward teenage phase. Thank you for making who I am today.」大致上她是說回想大約2009/10時， 她在廣播室擔任播報員時的歡樂時光，感謝當時的老師成就了她，大玩回憶殺。林婷婷更穿上了一件勁貼身的上衣，完美地凸顯她的好身材。

林婷婷在社交平台分享了自己回到母校的照片。(ig@jacky_lintingting)

林婷婷外形甜美。(ig@jacky_lintingting)

林婷婷讀聖瑪利。(ig@jacky_lintingting)

林婷婷係新一代新聞小花。(ig@jacky_lintingting)

