WomensDancingTogether掀熱潮　荷爾芭莉點名麗絲韋花絲潘一齊跳

即時娛樂
撰文：
最後更新日期：

為紀念同表彰婦女對美國歷史和文化作出的貢獻，每年三月都是美國婦女歷史月（National Women’s History Month）。最近，美國著名服裝設計師Ruth E. Carter在IG發起「#WomensHistoryMonth」活動，不少歐美明星都參與其中。

Ruth E. Carter上周在IG發文，呼籲女性做些趣事來慶祝餘下的婦女歷史月，並向世界展示，當女性團結一致的時候能做任何事。

她手拿上個月在奧斯卡頒獎典禮上獲得的「小金人」（最佳服裝設計獎，《黑豹》（Black Panther）），一邊隨意擺動，一邊咪嘴「唱」Beyoncé的《Run The World（Girls）》，並在文中提及荷里活女星荷爾芭莉（Halle Berry）、Gabrielle Union、Angela Bassett等五位演員，讓大家在社交平台以自己最喜愛的歌曲作為背景音樂，上載跳舞或者咪嘴的短片，再傳遞給三個激發自己的朋友，加上hashtag「#WomensDancingTogether」

荷爾芭莉身穿貼身Jumpsuit，頭戴冷帽，架著副墨鏡，在一條小巷邊走邊演繹Destiny's Child演唱的《Survivor》，頗有架勢。

此外，荷里活女星麗絲韋花絲潘（Reese Witherspoon）也被荷爾芭莉「點名」，日前她在IG分享片段，片中的她穿著一件深藍色羽絨長外套，周邊的環境似是在片場拍戲，麗絲以美國hip-hop女子組合Salt-N-Pepa的《Push It》為背景音樂，展示多種舞姿，並配文寫到：「我一直在為所有女性爭取平等、安全與包容，無論我們用聲音、行動，或者是舞蹈去鬥爭，我們都在一起。」

+9
+8
+7
【律政可人兒】隔15年再拍第3集　麗絲韋花絲潘回歸擔正兼任監製
【美劇毒】麗絲韋花絲潘與替身似孖胎　齊為《小謊言》第二季開工
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。