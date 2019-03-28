WomensDancingTogether掀熱潮　荷爾芭莉點名麗絲韋花絲潘一齊跳

為紀念同表彰婦女對美國歷史和文化作出的貢獻，每年三月都是美國婦女歷史月（National Women’s History Month）。最近，美國著名服裝設計師Ruth E. Carter在IG發起「#WomensHistoryMonth」活動，不少歐美明星都參與其中。
Ruth E. Carter上周在IG發文，呼籲女性做些趣事來慶祝餘下的婦女歷史月，並向世界展示，當女性團結一致的時候能做任何事。
她手拿上個月在奧斯卡頒獎典禮上獲得的「小金人」（最佳服裝設計獎，《黑豹》（Black Panther）），一邊隨意擺動，一邊咪嘴「唱」Beyoncé的《Run The World（Girls）》，並在文中提及荷里活女星荷爾芭莉（Halle Berry）、Gabrielle Union、Angela Bassett等五位演員，讓大家在社交平台以自己最喜愛的歌曲作為背景音樂，上載跳舞或者咪嘴的短片，再傳遞給三個激發自己的朋友，加上hashtag「#WomensDancingTogether」
Ladies! Let’s have some fun for the rest of #WomensHistoryMonth and show the world when women unite anything is possible. I nominate @halleberry @gabunion @im.angelabassett @tasha4realsmith @lupitanyongo and @juneambrose to upload a video dancing and/or lip syncing to your favorite Women’s Empowerment Song. Use this same caption and nominate three women who inspire you to keep it going and don’t forget to use the hashtag #WomenDancingTogether 🎵 @beyonce
荷爾芭莉身穿貼身Jumpsuit，頭戴冷帽，架著副墨鏡，在一條小巷邊走邊演繹Destiny's Child演唱的《Survivor》，頗有架勢。
Thank you @therealruthecarter for challenging me this #WomensHistoryMonth to dance like I damn well please. This one goes out to the incredible female survivors I have encountered in my life, the women who have the tenacity to live on their own terms. The ones who take risks, hustle hard and will stop at nothing to provide the best life for themselves and the people they love. Let’s keep this going! @ciara @kellyrowland @reesewitherspoon I wanna see what you got!! 🎶 @destinyschild 🎥 @rikerbrothers #WomenDancingTogether
此外，荷里活女星麗絲韋花絲潘（Reese Witherspoon）也被荷爾芭莉「點名」，日前她在IG分享片段，片中的她穿著一件深藍色羽絨長外套，周邊的環境似是在片場拍戲，麗絲以美國hip-hop女子組合Salt-N-Pepa的《Push It》為背景音樂，展示多種舞姿，並配文寫到：「我一直在為所有女性爭取平等、安全與包容，無論我們用聲音、行動，或者是舞蹈去鬥爭，我們都在一起。」
Stop! Hammer time! This challenge was started by @therealruthecarter to celebrate #WomensHistoryMonth. I’m busting a move for equality, parity, safety and inclusion of all women. Whether we fight the good fight with our voices, our actions or our dance moves, we are in this together! Let’s keep the fun going... @halleberry challenged me and now I pass the torch to @mindykaling @zoeisabellakravitz and @evalongoria, let’s see what you ladies got! #womendancingtogether