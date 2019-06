【逃犯條例】葛民輝引述約翰連儂名句表態：當抗爭向暴力升級……

「當抗爭向暴力升級,你便墮入建制的把戲內。當權者會不惜一切地惹怒你,拉扯你的髮鬚,搧你的耳光,引誘你動粗。只要將你迫為暴徒,他們便有方法收拾你。唯一令當權者束手無策的,是非暴力與幽默。」(When it gets down to having to use violence, then you are playing the system’s game. The establishment will irritate you – pull your beard, flick your face – to make you fight. Because once they’ve got you violent, then they know how to handle you. The only thing they don’t know how to handle is non-violence and humor.)-John Lennon.(Instagram@erickotofficial)