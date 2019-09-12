水原希子和室着底褲拍攝雜誌內頁　日本網友炮轟猥瑣：感到不適！

美韓混血模特兒水原希子（Kiko）憑藉一張個性臉龐與直率性格圈粉無數，紅遍亞洲乃至全球，事業風生水起，但同時也因身份問題一直備受爭議。近日，水原希子為德國雜誌《INDIE Magazine》拍攝了封面及內頁，照片受到日本網友炮轟。
相中的場景位於一間日本和室中，以水墨畫屏風為背景，水原希子身穿Marc Jacobs黃色薄紗裙，雙腿分開跪在鏡頭前，披散着誇張的超長黑色頭髮，用其遮着關鍵部位，眼神堅定又有些迷離。
水原希子為德國雜誌《INDIE Magazine》拍攝的封面。（Instagram@indiemagazine）
而內頁中，也有不少性感照片，當中有一張水原希子身穿Acne Studio 2019秋冬成衣系列的麂皮毛絨外套，下半身只穿了一條底褲，雙腿呈「M」形打開，側坐在榻榻米的一張矮几上，面無表情地注視着前方，挑逗味十足。
還有一張則是水原希子上半身赤裸，穿着一條Saint Laurent 2019秋冬成衣系列的斑馬紋皮草拼接半裙，側跪在榻榻米上，以手臂遮擋關鍵部位，回眸望着鏡頭，相當性感。
Kiko Mizuhara left Kobe, the town she grew up in most of her life—alone—and moved to Tokyo when she was only sixteen years old to work as a model for ViVi magazine. It was a time when the LA Barbie look was dripping off every teen dream in sight. When everyone had dyed blonde hair, a tan and a short frilled skirt, Mizuhara did the complete opposite—dead set on landing her first ViVi cover, wanting nothing more than to be noticed. And it worked. 12 years later, her accomplishments are exceeding 'just' being an internationally successful model by far. For the cover story of INDIE – An Education, we caught up with @i_am_kiko to talk fashion, the film industry, and coming of age on the public eye. Skirt @ysl by @anthonyvaccarello Photography @hedvig_jenning Styling @dogi_ Words @hgshephrd Hair and Make-up @rieshiraishi1220 Production @takaresaka Production Assistant @ryoma0423 Photography Assistant @markarrigophotography Styling Assistant @nfarnaus @isaacpsolano @rumiko_koyama
其他照片中，還有水原希子全身穿Lace側臥在榻榻米上、身穿黑色外套躺在榻榻米上，嘴巴微張等姿勢。
然而，這一系列的照片卻引來日本網友抨擊，紛紛留言指責水原希子：「猥瑣，如果你將它看作藝術，主題就是日本，如果這樣，至少應該遵守日本的禮儀」、「我感到不適」、「你覺得這樣拍的效果很好嗎？品味太差了」等等，認為她侮辱日本文化。
其實水原希子作風一向大膽豪放，IG中不乏性感照片。而在去年11月，她為德國雜誌《032c》拍攝的封面同樣也遭到日本網友炮轟。封面中，水原希子只是上半身穿了一件黑色外套，下半身全裸坐在機器上，以手遮擋關鍵部位，表現力超強。
水原希子去年為德國雜誌《032c》拍攝的封面。（Instagram@i_am_kiko）