54歲Celine Dion患罕見病「僵硬人症候群」　巡迴演唱會四度延期

現年54歲的莎蓮迪安（Celine Dion）憑《鐵達尼號》（Titanic）主題曲《My Heart Will Go On》而紅遍全球，唱功高強加上攝人的氣場，一直坐穩天后寶座。不過今日（8/12）Celine Dion宣布因健康問題會把於2023年2月的世界巡迴演唱會，延遲到2024年舉行。

Celine Dion患罕見病「僵硬人症候群」。（IG/@celinedion）

Celine Dion在Instagram上載影片講到患上罕見病「僵硬人症候群」（Stiff-person syndrome），因此被逼取消2023年的演唱會，在帖文中她表示：「I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.（長期以來我一直在處理我的健康問題，但對於我來說應付健康問題，以及談論我所經歷的一切是很困難的，為此我要傷心宣布，我不能於2月重新開始我在歐洲的巡迴演唱會。）」。去年10月驚傳Celine Dion出現嚴重且持續的肌肉痙攣，巡唱被迫煞停延期到2023年2月舉行，不過今日她再次因為健康問題而令演唱會再度延期，情況令人擔心。

Celine Dion近年瘦至皮包骨，令外界擔憂。（IG/@celinedion）

