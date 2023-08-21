DJ SODA自爆6歲曾被強姦：當時父母都在工作，我獨留家中

南韓女神DJ SODA早前出席位於日本大阪的音樂節活動，她在台下表演時遭到粉絲「胸襲」，事後她更崩潰表示有陰影，以後可能不會再靠近粉絲。事件傳出後引起日韓港台等地的留意和傳媒廣泛報導，同日日本網民也迅速起底疑似抓到「胸襲」事件的犯人。

今日（21日）晚上9時左右，DJ SODA在社交平台以英文、韓文及日文發聲明表示：「服裝和性犯罪之間無關，永遠不要讓受害者成為問題，轉移罪責。」她於交中透露自己曾於6歲時被強盜強姦，她寫道：「當我6歲時，我的父母都在工作，我獨自一人在家，遭到一名強盜強姦。那時，我撒謊告訴父母說我差點被搶劫，但我沒有開門是因為害怕他們會受傷。這場震驚使我患上了選擇性缄默症，我一直隱藏著，沒有告訴任何人。2018年我參加韓國Spectrum音樂節時，我遭到VIP區的一名男子性騷擾，我試圖找出他的身份。但那時，我認識的攝影師說：“你賺得不錯，現在的#MeToo運動很強大，如果一起做這件事，我們就難以維持生計。”聽到這番話後，我無能為力，只能獨自承受著恥辱感並保留著那人的照片。當我遭到海外DJ的性騷擾時，我從未收到道歉，只聽說這只是個玩笑。我的前公司與某品牌談判成為廣告模特兒時，他們告訴我這會損害我的形象，要求我刪除相關貼文。我一生中多次遭受性騷擾和性侵犯，我以為必須隱藏它，假裝什麼都沒發生。」

最後她表示不想再躲避：「現在我不想再躲避也不想再躲避了，如果我不理會這一點，別人必然會成為受害者。」

DJ SODA全文如下：

Please check the post to read the whole statement. I couldn't write everything in the caption cause it was too long.



"It is nothing related between clothing and sexual criminal. You should never make the victim a problem and shift the blame for the crime. The cause is from the perpetrator, not the sexy clothes. The mindset that 'wearing revealing clothes is a trigger for sexual violence' is a very biased and androcentric view.



When I was 6 years old, both of my parents were working and I was home alone and raped by a robber. At that time, I lied to my parents and said that I almost got robbed but I didn't open the door because I was afraid my parents would get hurt. The shock caused me to suffer from selective mutism, and I've lived my life hiding it without telling anyone about it. And when I went to the Spectrum Festival Korea in 2018, I was sexually harassed by a man who was in the VIP, and I was looking for the person's identity. But at that time, photographer who I knew said, “You earn well, the #MeToo movement is strong these days, and if you do it together, it will be difficult for us to earn a living.” Then I couldn't do anything after hearing it and I couldn't help but keeping the picture of the person and suffering from feeling shame alone myself. And when I was sexually harassed by fellow overseas DJ, I never received apololgies and only heard that it was a joke. And my former company was negotiating with a brand for an advertising model, so they told me that it will deteriorate my image and asked me to take down the post about it. I was sexually harassed and molested several times throughout my life, and I thought I had to hide it and live as if nothing had happened.



But now I don't want to avoid or hide anymore. If I ignore this, someone else will inevitably become a victim. “Does being sexually harassed mean there's a problem with victims?". Why are you asking the victim for a cause? I think that perpetrators and secondary perpetrators are equally bad. It makes me sad that this is happening in 2023...." (continued on the post)

