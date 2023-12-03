「東涌羅浩楷」利愛安帶球嫁男友Xinnan　專心安胎淡減少幕前工作

利愛安前年選港姐時，獲傳媒封「東涌羅浩楷」。（資料圖片）

現年24歲的利愛安（Kirsten）2021年曾參選港姐，她有「東涌羅浩楷」之稱，她雖然在港姐中落選，但亦與TVB簽下三年合約，曾在《愛.回家》中演菲傭姐姐，客串《寵愛Pet Pet》，亦在早前的《你好，我的大夫》中參演。

利愛安（右）除客串《愛回家之開心速遞》外，演出機會不多。（電視截圖）

但她在8月時突然宣布懷孕，已經令不少網民都感到驚訝，之後亦未見她有任何幕前工作，應該是要專心安胎。今日（3 日）她更在社交平台宣布與男友Xinnan已經結婚。她寫下：「Dearest Honey, our marriage marks a special moment in our lives, it’s the start of a new stage in our relationship. I cherish every moment with you, and I hope to grow old with you and make more memories together. I love you from the bottom of my heart. Lots of Love From, Sweetie.」相中可見她已經腹大便便，但可能是懷孕而令皮膚不好，她的鼻子變得又紅又腫，但仍然難掩她開心之情。