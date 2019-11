【英超】英媒爆阿仙奴曾與摩連奴接洽　多管齊下與球員打好關係

New Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho on now managing Spurs:



2015: 🗣 "I could never manage Tottenham. I love Chelsea fans too much."



2019: 🗣 "Yes, that was before I was sacked!"



😂😭🤣



