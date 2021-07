東京奧運｜菲比斯下零金傳奇施治退役　金牌後輩送上至誠鞠躬

Wang, the 200m medley champ, bows in front of László Cseh who swam his last ever swim of his career aged 35. #Swimming #Tokyo2020

Cseh is a 6-time Olympic medalist but never won gold (4 silvers, 2 bronzes), a 33-time European Champion.

He had the 'luck' to swim in the Phelps era pic.twitter.com/Z5n4p9ttBa