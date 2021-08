東京奧運︱中國首位田徑入籍兵戰七項全能　混血女生中文紋身搶眼

On this day (17 Nov) in 1957 in Peking/Beijing, Cheng Feng-jung (Zheng Fengrong) cleared a high jump world record of 1.77m, becoming the first Chinese woman to set a ratified world record. It beat Iolanda Balas’ wrec by 1cm and lasted until Balas took it back with 1.78 in 1958. pic.twitter.com/6Q9Ufb3Igk