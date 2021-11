車路士「帶刀侍衛」再展最強攻力　37歲施華護空門也搶鏡｜歐聯

Thomas Tuchel's record as Chelsea manager:



◉ 50 games

◉ 32 wins

◉ 11 draws

◉ 7 defeats

◎ 81 goals scored

◎ 31 clean sheets

◎ 24 goals conceded

🏆 Super Cup

🏆 #UCL



It's not going too badly. 😉 pic.twitter.com/BxJo5hBHoL