林奕華：凡・霍夫的個人化美學 讓經典不止於再現【藝術現場】

去你的,我們愛幹嗎就幹嗎。如果你想尖叫,那就尖叫。如果想要大聲聽音樂,那麼愈響愈好。要是不喜歡,那你就走。(“Fucking you, we’re doing what we want to do. If yuo want to scream, scream. If you want to play music loud, do that. Leave if you don’t like it.”)