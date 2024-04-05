10 New Hotels in Tokyo｜Shibuya/Shinjuku/Ikebukuro｜subway

Top 10 New Hotel Recommendations in Tokyo 2023! The editorial department of "Food and Fun" has selected the top 10 recommended new hotels in Tokyo. They are located around Shibuya, Shinjuku, and Ikebukuro. They have convenient transportation, high CP value for civilians, and luxurious and noble choices. The new Hoshino Hotel Tokyo opens this year and is a must-stay! You can drop by and take a lookHow to get from Narita Airport to Tokyo city,as well asHow to get from Haneda Airport to Tokyo city。

New Hotel [1]

Hotel Hisoca Ikebukuro

Among the newly opened hotels this year, the most topical one is Hotel Hisoca!Only 2 minutes away from Ikebukuro Station, formerly known as the Ikebukuro Love Hotel Hotel DOMANI, is one of the reference scenes in Makoto Shinkai's movie "Weathering With You"! The hotel's appearance is roughly retained as it is, and the rooms are mainly in soft pink colors. They are divided into rooms for 2 to 4 people and rooms for up to 6 people. Each room has an independent sauna, suitable for multiple people!

Site: 1-10-4 Nishiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Price: Starting from 20,900 yen (approximately HK$1,134, HK$567 per person)

New Hotel【2】

Hotel Monte Hermana Tokyo

Hotel Monte Hermana Tokyo is located in Nihonbashi, Tokyo.3 minutes away from JR Tokyo Station Yaesu Central Exit and Subway Nipponbashi Station, there are many shopping places around, and the transportation is also very convenient. It takes about 15 minutes to walk to the Imperial Palace, and about 20 minutes to Asakusa, Ueno, Skytree, etc. by car. The design of hotel guest rooms focuses on Edo colors and simple wooden style.

Address: No. 15, Nihonbashi 3-chome, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Price: Starting from 13,300 yen (approximately HK$724; HK$362 per person)

New Hotel【3】

APA Hotel Asakusa New Okachimachi Ekimae

Japan's APA Hotel Group has opened a new hotel in Asakusa District, Tokyo! This new hotel is located a short distance from the Toei Oedo LineAbout 1 minute from Asakusa Shin-Okachimachi Station, convenient to Asakusa, Ueno, Skytree and other popular Tokyo attractions. The design of the hotel is business-simple, the rooms are stylish and comfortable, and 4 room types are provided.

Address: 1-6-11 Moto-Asakusa, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Price: Starting from 9,000 yen (approximately HK$490; $245 per person)

New Hotel【4】

Nine Hours Woman Shinjuku

Nine Hours specializes in boutique capsule accommodation services. In April 2022, it opened a new capsule hotel "ナインアワーズ ウーマン Shinjuku" in Shinjuku, Tokyo. It is also the first capsule hotel to provide sleep analysis services to guests!

The hotel offers 24-hour check-in service.It's about 2 minutes away from Shinjuku-sanchome Station and only about 15 minutes' walk to Shibuya.! The capsule hotel only allows women to stay, so it is suitable for female friends who travel alone, and they can go shopping right off the street.

Address: 2-13-7 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Price: Starting from 3,100 yen (approximately HK$169)

New Hotel【5】

Tokyo Bay La Vista Hotel

Dormy Inn's brand new resort hotel located in Tokyo Bay has a natural hot spring large bath on the top floor. When soaking in the hot spring, you can have a panoramic view of Tokyo Tower, Tokyo Skytree and other views, which is quite relaxing!The hotel is about 5 minutes away from Toyosu Market, the hotel has a passage directly in front of the Seagull Line Market Station, which is suitable for friends who want to enjoy the holiday atmosphere away from the city!

Address: 6-4-40 Toyoshima, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Price: Starting from 11,400 yen (HK$618; HK$309 per person)

New Hotel【6】

SOTETSU GRAND FRESA Takadanobaba (SOTETSU GRAND FRESA)

The SOTETSU GRAND FRESA brand under the Sotetsu Hotel Group focuses on the tourist market. The room design is comfortable and simple, and the location is near major stations and tourist attractions. The latest hotel branch opened in Takadanobaba.Only 1 minute away from Takadanobaba Station.You can easily reach many tourist hotspots such as Ikebukuro, Ueno, Shinjuku, and Shibuya by rail.

Address: 1-27-7 Takadanobaba, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Price: approximately 6,320 yen (approximately HK$343; HK$171.5 per person)

New Hotel [7]

Akabane Holic Hotel

Brand new hotel under HOLIC HOTELS,Only 1 minute away from Akabane Station, there are convenience stores and restaurants nearby, and you can also walk to Akabane Ichiban Street and Akabane Hachimon God. It only takes about 20 minutes to drive to Saitama Super Arena, which is convenient for "star-struck" fans to watch the concert! There are also many choices in terms of room types. In addition to single rooms and double rooms, there are also multi-occupancy rooms to choose from.

Address: No. 4-4, Akabane 1-chome, Kita-ku, Tokyo

Price: approximately 6,435 yen (approximately HK$349; HK$174.5 per person)

New Hotel【8】

Keisei Richmond Hotel Tokyo Oshiage

A brand new hotel under the hotel chain Richmond Hotel,Only 1 minute away from Tokyo Skytree and Oshiage Station, it is very convenient for shopping or delicious food! In terms of room types, there are double single-bed rooms, deluxe twin rooms, etc.

Address: 1-8-23 Oshiage, Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Price: Starting from 6,300 yen (approximately HK$342; HK$171 per person)

New Hotel【9】

JR-EAST HOTEL METS OMORI

The first new hotel is JR East's Hotel Omori. I believe everyone is familiar with JR East's hotels, which focus on design and functionality. On September 28, a new hotel will be opened around JR Omori Station between Shinagawa and Kawasaki. hotel.The hotel is only 1 minute away from JR Omori Station, you can reach tourist hotspots such as Tokyo, Shinjuku, Roppongi, and Shibuya within 30 minutes by JR Railway. The hotel provides a total of 199 rooms, designed in green and wood colors, which are natural and simple.

Site: Atre Omori, 1-6-16 Omori Kita, Ota-ku, Tokyo

Price: Starting from 7,200 yen (approximately HK$396; $198 per person)

New Hotel【10】

OMO3 Tokyo Akasaka by Hoshino Group

Hoshino Resorts' "OMO" series hotels have always been very cost-effective, and the newly opened "OMO3 Tokyo Akasaka" in Tokyo is the third hotel in the OMO series. It is about 3 minutes away from Akasaka Station and is convenient for popular attractions such as Roppongi and Meiji Jingu Shrine. The rooms are mainly simple in design and provide a variety of room types.

Site: 1-10-4 Nishiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Price: Starting from 6,819 yen (approximately HK$370; $185 per person)

