Hotel in Macau BEST 20｜from USD29 per person！swimming pool

Macau New Hotel 2024! Macau has always been the first choice for many people to go on pop-up trips. Everyone takes advantage of the holidays to go to Macau to eat Portuguese tarts, pork chop buns, or visit scenic spots such as Ruins of St. Paul's and Guanyin Statue! HK01 reporters have integrated 20 new hotels in Macau, including Line Friends theme hotels, hotels with great prices and hotels with excellent locations, with the average per capita costing only USD29/HKD$227! Let's check out each hotel’s address and special facilities!

（mylovefromkorea17@ig）

Wing On Travel x "HK01" exclusive discount code：

🟡Enjoy 2% discount when booking air tickets, up to $300 off! 👉🏻Click the designated link to receive the discount code

🟢Enjoy 6% discount when booking hotels around the world, up to RMB 400 off! 👉🏻Click the designated link to receive the discount code

Macau Hotel 2024 Recommendation【1】

YOHO Treasure Island Hotel, Macau

YOHO Treasure Island Hotel in Macau will start its trial operation in 2023. It is billed by some locals as the hotel with the most beautiful view in Macau - rooms can see the Macau Tower, Nan Van Lake or the Grand Lisboa Views of other famous attractions. The hotel rooms are resort-style and designed to make people feel fresh and comfortable. Some rooms are equipped with the first outdoor open-air bath in Macau!

HK01 reporters actually tried the new hotel in December 2023. The reporter stayed in the Pure Gold (Treasure Island) Fountain View Queen Room that night and admired the lighting of the Amalama Front, Grand Lisboa and Lisboa Hotel. The curtains in the room will automatically open and close after everyone inserts and extracts the room card to ensure a constant temperature in the room.

Price: Starting from HKD$350 per person(Pure Gold (Treasure Island) Fountain View King Room)

Address: No. 1, Nan Van Lake, Macau

Transportation: Take the free shuttle bus at the Macao Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge

Macau YOHO Treasure Island Hotel Booking Offer👉🏻Agoda｜Trip.com｜Wing On Travel

🤩Special discount on tickets to Macau’s most popular attractions - up to 11% off：

1. Tickets for "Harry Potter Exhibition" at The Londoner MacaoBuy Now 2. Venetian “Children’s Zone Adventure Q Cube”Buy Now 3. Tickets for The Parisian Macao’s “Q Cube Kingdom”Buy Now

Macau Hotel 2024 Recommendation【2】

Andaz Macau

Andaz Macau's new hotel opening in September 2023 is part of the Galaxy Macau integrated resort. The rooms are spacious and equipped with bathtubs. The bathtubs in some rooms even have city views, which is very relaxing! The room also introduces fogged glass. With the touch of a button, the bathroom glass will instantly turn from transparent to white, giving it a full sense of technology.

The hotel is based on Chinese and Portuguese traditional culture. The guest rooms, indoor heated swimming pool, banquet hall and other facilities also integrate luxury fashion and culture, and even have works designed by artists such as Deng Minjian. In addition, the hotel is very close to teamLab Supernatural Space, Guanye Street, and the Venetian Macao Resort. It is also very convenient to walk directly to relevant attractions!

Price: Starting from HKD$446 per person (standard room (double bed))

Address: "Galaxy Macau" integrated resort in Cotai, Macau

Transportation: Take the free Galaxy Macau bus from Taipa Pier and transfer to the shuttle bus

Andaz Hotel Macau Booking Offer👉🏻Trip.com｜Wing On Travel

Shop now:【Mainland China｜Macau】4G Unlimited Data Card

Macau Hotel 2024 Recommendation【3】

W Macau - Studio City

W Macau - Studio City is a new hotel opening in September 2023 and is located in Studio City Resort City. The hotel has always implemented an avant-garde style. The concept comes from the Hollywood movies filmed in Macau in the 1950s, so the hotel has a luxurious atmosphere of the golden age of movies. The guest rooms also use blue and green as the main tone, which has a very cinematic feel, with views of the city. The large floor-to-ceiling glass windows with beautiful views make people feel like they are traveling between the old era and modern times.

In addition to the entertainment facilities common in other hotels such as swimming pools, spas, bars and restaurants, W Hotel also has a special "Sound Suite" recording studio to allow musicians staying in the hotel to create and record on the spot.

Price: Starting from HKD$525 per person (Wonderful King City, Guest room, 1 King, City view)

Address: Studio City Phase 2, Cotai, Macau

Transportation: Take the free shuttle bus from Taipa Ferry Terminal, Hong Kong-Macao Ferry Terminal, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Macao Port, etc.W Hotel Macau Studio City Booking Offer👉🏻Agoda｜Trip.com｜Booking.com

Macau Hotel 2024 Recommendation【4】

Studio City Hotel - Epic Tower

Studio City Hotel - Epic Tower is also a newly completed hotel in Studio City this year and opened in April. Yingxinghui is also themed around movies and has 338 suites, some of which have bathrooms and private bars with views of the casino area. In addition, the hotel also has an indoor heated swimming pool, fitness center, spa center and sauna room.

In addition, there is a two-story super-large luxury suite called "Villa" on the top of the hotel. The suite not only has a kitchen, living room, and luxurious bathroom, but it also has a private fitness room, sky swimming pool, sauna room, karaoke room, etc. You can enjoy it without leaving the room. However, this room cannot be booked online. Friends who want to check in need to contact the hotel by email.

+ 5

Price: Starting from HKD$1,061 per person (King Suite)

Address: Studio City Phase 2, Cotai, Macau

Transportation: Take the free shuttle bus from Taipa Ferry Terminal, Hong Kong-Macao Ferry Terminal, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Macao Port, etc.

Studio City - Star City booking discount👉🏻 Agoda｜Trip.com｜Booking.com

Macau Hotel 2024 Recommendation [5]

Raffles at Galaxy Macau

Raffles at Galaxy Macau is located in the Galaxy Macau Resort. It will start its trial operation in mid-August 2023 and is still not open for reservations. The hotel provides 450 rooms, all of which are suites. The suites range from 840 to 2,454 square feet in size. Some of them have private heated swimming pools, independent massage pools and gardens, which are very luxurious! The hotel is the first hotel in the world to install Samsung "painted wall" TVs and interactive devices, which can turn the guest rooms into multi-functional creative spaces. The spacious bathrooms are also equipped with smart mirror glass designs, and the guest rooms can also enjoy the "Tianlang Tao Garden" ”The view is definitely a super luxurious experience!

Price: To be determined

Address: "Galaxy Macau™" Integrated Resort City, Cotai, Macau

Transportation: Take the free shuttle bus at the checkpoint

Macau Hotel 2024 Recommendation【6】The Londoner Hotel

The Londoner Hotel Macau opened in 2021. Since its opening, it has received continuous praise. It has received a super high score of 9.7/10 on Agoda. It is very superior in terms of cleanliness, facilities and location! The design of the hotel is very London-style. The rooms are decorated in dark colors and have many practical works of art. The bathroom is built in a Victorian style, and the marble design and oversized bathtub are very luxurious! The hotel room rate also includes free breakfast in the exclusive club, classic British afternoon tea, selected cocktails at the bar and other privileges. You can also enjoy the outdoor swimming pool, sauna, fitness room and other facilities, which is extremely cost-effective!

Price: starting from HKD$2,717 per person (Louis Suite; includes breakfast, classic English afternoon tea, and selected cocktails at the bar in the evening)

address: Macau Cotai Highway

Transportation: Take the free shuttle bus; take the hotel express train from Jordan, Hong Kong

Early booking for The Londoner Macau👉🏻Agoda｜Trip.com｜Booking.com

Macau Hotel 2024 Recommendation【7】

The Parisian Macao

The Parisian Macao is located on the Cotai Strip in Macau and is the first French-themed hotel in Macau. The hotel's luxurious and elegant design incorporates contemporary French style design, and some rooms even have views of the Eiffel Tower! The guest bathroom has a bathtub, the double bed is also very large, and there are plenty of bedside sockets, including universal sockets and USB sockets, which is very convenient! The hotel has even been rated as the second most beautiful hotel in Macau by Trip.com. In addition to its stunning views, the Eiffel Tower, built at half the scale of the original building, is a famous landmark. The hotel also provides leisure facilities such as outdoor swimming pools and water parks, where you can have fun and enjoy yourself!

Price: Starting from HKD$468 per person (deluxe room)

Address: Cotai Strip Cotai Strip Continuous Highway, Macau

Transportation: Take the free shuttle bus

Early booking at The Parisian Macao👉🏻 Agoda｜Trip.com｜Booking.com

Macau Hotel 2024 Recommendation【8】

Lisboeta Macau

Opened in 2021, Lisboeta Macau is one of the themed hotels within the Lisboa Macau integrated resort, located in Cotai, Macau. The hotel provides 574 guest rooms and suites. The design of the guest rooms combines modern style with nostalgic elements of Macau's 1960s. The guest rooms display old photos of Macau and the colors are also retro. The bathroom is designed in a fashionable style, with a mix of wooden decoration and black tones. It also separates the shower and bathing spaces, which is very considerate! The hotel also has an indoor swimming pool and a luxury shopping mall nearby. You can experience exciting activities such as indoor skydiving and Macau zipline!

Price: Starting from HKD$281 per person (Lisboa Superior Twin Room)

Address: Lisboa Macau, Macau Cotai Skating Road

Transportation: Take the free shuttle bus

Early booking at Lisboa Macau👉🏻 Agoda｜Trip.com｜Booking.com

Macau Hotel 2024 Recommendation【9】

Palazzo Versace Macau

The Palazzo Versace Macau luxury hotel building (Palazzo Versace Macau) is one of the hotels in the Grand Lisboa integrated resort in Macau. It will only start trial operation in November 2023 and has not yet officially opened. Designed by the world's top fashion brand, the hotel offers 271 guest rooms and suites. Each room displays Versace's European luxury style, using customized furniture, fabrics and decorations from Versace Home. The bathroom design also has a French charm. It has a luxurious bathtub and separate shower room, and uses exclusive Palazzo Versace bathroom products. The hotel also has a unique Italian-style spa center, a gorgeous indoor heated swimming pool and an outdoor swimming pool, which are very special!

Price: Starting from HKD$559 per person (deluxe room)

Address: Lisboa Integrated Resort, Cotai Shooting Road, Macau

Transportation: Take the free shuttle bus from Macau Peninsula or Hengqin Port

Early reservation for Versace luxury hotel tower in Macau👉🏻 Trip.com｜Booking.com

Macau Hotel 2024 Promotion【10】

Grand Lisboa Palace Macau

Grand Lisboa Palace Macau is located in the Grand Lisboa Resort in Macau and will be completed and opened in 2021. It provides 1,350 rooms and suites, with the smallest room being 60 square meters and the largest being 110 square meters! The hotel rooms are designed in a modern Chinese style, with blue as the main tone. They are equipped with luxurious bathtubs and separate shower rooms, with green garden or city views. However, the sockets at the bedside of the guest rooms are slightly insufficient. The hotel even ranked 3rd among Trip.com’s most Instagram-worthy hotels in Macau. The environment inside and outside is super beautiful! The hotel also has facilities such as a spa, indoor swimming pool, outdoor swimming pool, etc. The CP value is super high!

Price: Starting from HKD$414 per person (deluxe twin room)

Address: Lisboa Integrated Resort, Cotai Shooting Road, Macau

Transportation: Take the free shuttle bus from Macau Peninsula or Hengqin Port

Early booking for Macau Lisboa👉🏻 Agoda｜Trip.com｜Booking.com

Macau Hotel 2024 Promotion【11】

Altira Macau

Altira Macau is located on Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-sen in Taipa, close to Guanye Street and Xinghao Plaza. It has a strategic location! Although the hotel opened in 2007, it was renovated in 2019 and all internal facilities were renovated. The hotel provides 216 guest rooms and suites, designed with a resort style. In addition to the floor-to-ceiling glass windows offering Macau sea views, the round bathtubs in the rooms are also unique! The hotel has an indoor swimming pool and entertainment court to provide you with high-end leisure and entertainment!

Price: Starting from HKD$471 per person (Macau sea view king bed room)

Address: Avenida Canton, Taipa, Macau

Transportation: Take the free shuttle bus at the border gate

Early reservation for Altira Hotel Macau👉🏻 Agoda｜Trip.com｜Booking.com

Macau Hotel 2024 Promotion【12】

Conrad Macao

Conrad Macao is located in The Londoner Macao in Cotai District. It is a high-end luxury resort hotel under the Hilton Group and has won the star award from Forbes Travel Guide! The hotel offers 634 guest rooms and suites. The rooms are elegantly designed, with sofas and chairs beside the bed. The space is spacious. Some rooms even have views of the Eiffel Tower, which is super romantic! The hotel is also equipped with an outdoor swimming pool, jacuzzi and steam bath, so you can definitely relax!

Price: Starting from HKD$693 per person (deluxe double bed room)

Address: Macau Cotai Highway

Transportation: Take the free shuttle bus; take the hotel express train from Jordan, Hong Kong

Conrad Macao Hotel Conrad Macao Early Booking👉🏻 Agoda｜Trip.com｜Booking.com

Macau Hotel 2024 Recommendation【13】

Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau

Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau is located on Friendship Avenue in the center of Macau, close to the Outer Harbor Terminal. It is the first foreign-funded hotel in Macau. Although the hotel opened in 1984, it was renovated in 2018 and the internal facilities are very new. With the concept of providing a leisure resort, the hotel has a large heated outdoor swimming pool with artificial waterfalls, water slides and children's swimming pools. It also has a fitness room, outdoor tennis courts and an indoor children's center. The guest rooms are also designed with a resort style, using wooden elements to add natural comfort. They are spacious and well-equipped with bathtubs, makeup mirrors, power sockets of various specifications, etc. Connecting rooms are also available, which is very considerate!

Price: Starting from HKD$279 per person (deluxe double bed room)

Address: No. 956-1110, Avenida Friendi, Macau

Transportation: Take the free Macau Entertainment Comprehensive Shuttle Bus

Early booking at Artyzen Hotel Macau👉🏻 Agoda｜Trip.com｜Booking.com

Macau Hotel 2024 Promotion【14】

Treasure Hotel

Treasure Hotel will open in July 2023 and will be connected to the Golden Crown China Hotel. The interior of the hotel is magnificent and has very strong Chinese characteristics. The guest rooms are also designed in modern Chinese style. Although the space is not very large, you can look out at the mountain view outside the window, and most rooms have bathtubs for bathing. Although Jinbaolai Hotel is far from the tourist area, it is quite close to the pier, and there are also e-sports stadiums and grass skating grounds nearby. It is only a 10-minute drive to go ziplining and indoor skydiving, so the transportation is quite convenient!

Price: Starting from HKD$227 per person (standard double room)

Address: No. 1048-1106, Chicken Neck Road, Taipa, Macau

Transportation: 15 minutes walk from Taipa Ferry Terminal

Jinbaolai hotel booking discount👉🏻 Trip.com｜Wing On Travel

Macau Hotel 2024 Promotion【15】

England Marina Club Hotel

The England Marina Club Hotel will open in 2023. The interior and guest rooms of the hotel are designed with luxurious British style as the main theme. The guest rooms are also very stylish. Some rooms have very large floor-to-ceiling glass windows that can be checked in without. The blind spot overlooks the Macau city scenery. Whether you are taking a bath, after getting up, or before falling asleep, you can heal your body and mind through the beautiful scenery! In addition to being close to many restaurants and restaurants, the hotel is also within walking distance to tourist attractions such as Guanye Street, Broadway or the Venetian Macao Resort. The location is very convenient!

Price: Starting from HKD$239 per person (deluxe twin room with city view)

Address: Avenida Lotus Beach, Taipa, Macau

Transportation: 6 minutes walk from Pai Kok LRT Station

British Yacht Club hotel booking discount👉🏻 Trip.com｜Wing On Travel

Macau Hotel 2024 Promotion【16】

LINE FRIENDS PRESENTS CASA DE AMIGO

LINE FRIENDS PRESENTS CASA DE AMIGO will open in 2022. It is the world's first new LINE FRIENDS-themed hotel located in the Lisboa integrated resort in Macau. The guest rooms are divided into "BROWN Theme Room", "CONY Theme Room" and "LINE FRIENDS Theme Room". Different rooms adopt different styles and designs, giving you full surprises! There are check-in slots everywhere in the hotel, with an indoor swimming pool, and there are shopping malls, small playgrounds, zip lines, indoor skydiving and other entertainment facilities nearby. It is very satisfying without going out!

Price: Starting from HKD$616 per person (LINE FRIENDS Deluxe Room - King Double Bed)

Address: Lisboa Macau, Cotai Skate Road, Macau

Transportation: 10 minutes’ walk from East Asian Games Light Rail Station

LINE Family Gift Friends House Hotel Booking Discount👉🏻 Agoda｜Trip.com｜Booking.com

Macau Hotel 2024 Promotion【17】

Maison L'OCCITANE

Maison L'OCCITANE will open in 2022, a new hotel located in the Lisboa integrated resort in Macau. The hotel is the first hotel in the world to be themed after the internationally renowned natural care brand L’OCCITANE. The guest rooms are based on L’OCCITANE’s representative colors, showing the unique charm of Provence and modern French style, elegant and fashionable. Although the hotel is far from the attractions, in addition to providing an indoor swimming pool, it is also close to a shopping mall, with zip lines, indoor skydiving, indoor WAR GAME experience hall, indoor playground and other entertainment facilities, with everything to eat, drink and have fun!

Price: Starting from HKD$598 per person (L'Occitane Deluxe Room (King Bed))

Address: No. 108, Skating Road, Macau

Transportation: 10 minutes’ walk from East Asian Games Light Rail Station

L’Occitane themed accommodation booking discount👉🏻 Agoda｜Trip.com｜Booking.com

Macau Hotel 2024 Promotion【18】

China Dragon Hotel

China Dragon Hotel in Macau is a new hotel opening in 2022. The rooms are mainly wood-colored, spacious and equipped with bathtubs. Some packages also provide free breakfast! Although the hotel does not have many entertainment or dining facilities, it is advantageous because there are many restaurants nearby. Many casinos, Ruins of St. Paul's, the Fortress, the Macau Security Forces Museum, etc. are all within walking distance and only a 3-minute drive away. The Macau Grand Prix Museum is only 6 minutes away from the Macau Art Museum and 7 minutes away from the Macau Tower. The location is pretty good!

Price: Starting from HKD$228 per person (deluxe double bed room)

Address: Nos. 5 to 11, Ma Tong Ling Lane, Macau and adjacent land

Transportation: Take a taxi

Macau Dragon Hotel Booking Offer👉🏻 Trip.com｜Wing On Travel

Macau Hotel 2024 Promotion【19】

City of Dreams - Nuwa Macau

Although City of Dreams - Nuwa Macau opened in 2009, it will be renovated and reopened in 2021! The hotel's design is inspired by Nuwa, the goddess in Chinese mythology who refines stones to mend the sky. It blends tradition with modern art style, and the guest rooms are luxurious and artistic. In addition, the hotel has a three-star Michelin Cantonese restaurant "Yu Long Xuan" and a five-star spa. There is also a shopping mall nearby, which is perfect for travelers who want to relax and enjoy life!

Price: Starting from HKD$877 per person (Yiju Deluxe VIP Twin Room)

Address: City of Dreams, Cotai Highway

Transportation: Take the free shuttle bus from Taipa Ferry Terminal, Hong Kong-Macao Ferry Terminal, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Macao Port, etc.

City of Dreams - Macau Yiju Booking Offer👉🏻 Trip.com｜Booking.com

Macau Hotel 2024 Promotion【20】

THE KARL LAGERFELD

THE KARL LAGERFELD opens in 2021 and is designed by Karl Lagerfeld, known as "Lafayette". The hotel's interior and guest rooms mix 19th-century and modern designs, presenting the tasteful world of a generation of fashion giants! The guest rooms use bold colors, with black and red as the main colors. They are very fashionable and combine Chinese and Western culture! The hotel rooms all provide bathtubs, and you can also enjoy city views from the windows, and there is a palace-style swimming pool attached! Although the hotel is far from the tourist area, there are many shopping malls and restaurants nearby, which is very convenient!

Price: Starting from HKD$648 per person (Klassik (King Room))

Address: Grand Lisboa Integrated Resort in Cotai, Macau

Transportation: Take the free shuttle bus from Macau Peninsula or Hengqin Port

THE KARL LAGERFELD booking discount👉🏻 Agoda｜Trip.com｜Booking.com